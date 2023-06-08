What you need to know about USC Big Ten football schedules in 2024 and 2025

June is unofficially Big Ten month at Trojans Wire. We decided to do this because the late spring and early summer provide the best time to learn about the Big Ten before we get into full football coverage mode in August. When USC’s season gets going, our attention will focus primarily on the Pac-12 season. There will be Big Ten updates and check-ins, to be sure, but June and July give us a chance to provide you, the reader, a more expansive look at the schools and football programs USC will soon join in the Big Ten.

We did a podcast with Cornhuskers Wire.

We are looking at the Nebraska program.

We talked to Hawkeyes Wire about the Iowa program and Big Ten matters. A series of podcasts with Hawkeyes Wire will be released later this month.

We will make sure you get to learn and discover more about the Big Ten schools USC will join next year. That’s why June is Big Ten month.

We decided on that course weeks ago when we planned our summer content menu.

We did not know that the Big Ten football schedule model would be unveiled in June, specifically on Thursday, June 8. What a fortuitous coincidence that our Big Ten month flows right into a football schedule release, USC’s first football schedule reveal of its new Big Ten era.

There’s a lot to share with you on USC’s Big Ten football schedules for 2024 and 2025, including but not limited to the Trojans’ opponents.

One big note: The Big Ten scheduling structure means USC will play every Big Ten school at least once in a two-year span.

Here are the details below:

2024 BIG TEN HOME OPPONENTS

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) react in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s 2024 Big Ten home opponents:

Michigan

Wisconsin

Iowa

Illinois

2024 BIG TEN ROAD OPPONENTS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands next to an official during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s 2024 Big Ten road opponents

at Penn State

at Northwestern

at Maryland

at Purdue

at UCLA (yes, UCLA is a Big Ten game in 2024!)

2025 BIG TEN HOME OPPONENTS

USC’s 2025 Big Ten home opponents:

Indiana

Michigan State

Nebraska

Penn State

UCLA

2025 BIG TEN ROAD OPPONENTS

USC’s 2025 Big Ten road opponents:

at Minnesota

at Ohio State

at Rutgers

at Wisconsin

BIG TEN TEAMS USC WILL PLAY IN BOTH 2024 AND 2025

The three Big Ten teams USC will play in 2024 and 2025:

Penn State

Wisconsin

UCLA

USC'S ONE "PROTECTED" BIG TEN OPPONENT: UCLA

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten’s scheduling plan is layered. Some teams have two or three protected opponents, but USC has only one: UCLA. That’s the only team USC is guaranteed to play on a long-term annual basis.

IOWA HAS THREE PROTECTED GAMES

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) raises his helmet while being introduced for senior day before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

We talked to Hawkeyes Wire about this topic before the Big Ten schedule was released. Iowa fans wanted three protected games: Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. They got exactly that. Iowa will play each of those three opponents every year. USC will play only UCLA every year. It is unbalanced in one sense, but in another sense, it’s an attempt to give each Big Ten school what it wants instead of having an artificially locked-in structure. This imbalance in protected games is meant to give Big Ten teams flexibility with travel.

USC HAVING ONLY ONE PROTECTED GAME SERVES A PURPOSE

This scheduling plan from the Big Ten — called “flex protect plus” — gave USC only one protected game and Iowa three so that the Midwest schools aren’t traveling to Los Angeles any more than necessary.

If Nebraska or Illinois were “protected games” for USC, that would mean the Trojans would play those two schools every year. That means those schools would be flying to Los Angeles every other year. Giving USC only UCLA as a protected game does not lock in Nebraska or Illinois (or anyone else) to a schedule in which it has to make the flight west on a regular basis.

PROTECTED RIVALRIES IN THE NEW BIG TEN FORMAT: MICHIGAN-OHIO STATE

In addition to USC-UCLA, this is the other protected rivalry in the Big Ten which makes obvious sense. This game was always going to remain protected.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: MICHIGAN-MICHIGAN STATE

This in-state rivalry will be protected as well.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: MINNESOTA-WISCONSIN

Paul Bunyan's Axe is staying with the Gophers! pic.twitter.com/SMxZy4gIUH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 27, 2022

This is the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: MINNESOTA-IOWA

Let’s take a moment to recognize the best rivalry trophy in college football, Floyd of Rosedale: • A bronze pig

• First awarded in 1935

• That first year, it was a live prize hog

• Weighs 98 lbs We are all lucky to witness Iowa and Minnesota play for this beauty. pic.twitter.com/mQAFMy7P99 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 16, 2022

This is the Floyd of Rosedale game.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: IOWA-WISCONSIN

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after an official review during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

This is another game Iowa fans really wanted to have on an annual basis. They asked, they will receive.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: IOWA-NEBRASKA

Iowa and Nebraska fans both want to keep this game on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: INDIANA-PURDUE

time for the old oaken bucket game pic.twitter.com/HMhrZS0WAz — kyle robbins (@kylerrobbins) November 27, 2021

This game is for the Old Oaken Bucket. Yes, the Big Ten has a lot of trophy games.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: ILLINOIS-PURDUE

Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema now coaches for Illinois. He and Purdue will meet this year. Purdue coach Ryan Walters was Bielema’s defensive coordinator at Illinois last year.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: ILLINOIS-NORTHWESTERN

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald hugs defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats

The Chicagoland Big Ten rivalry game.

PROTECTED RIVALRY: MARYLAND-RUTGERS

Dec 31, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmets sit on the goal l line prior to a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This is because Maryland and Rutgers have to have at least one protected game.

OTHER NOTES

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates scoring a two point conversion against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Michigan’s Big Ten opponents in both 2024 and 2025:

Ohio State

Michigan State

Maryland

OHIO STATE COMMON OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Ohio State’s Big Ten opponents in 2024 and 2025:

Michigan

Illinois

Northwestern

PENN STATE COMMON OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Penn State’s Big Ten opponents in 2024 and 2025:

Michigan State

Rutgers

USC

WISCONSIN COMMON OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of the Big Ten logo on a sideline marker as the Wisconsin Badgers offense takes the field against the Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s Big Ten opponents in 2024 and 2025:

USC

Iowa

Minnesota

MORE HEADLINES

Nebraska in 2025 will be the only Big Ten team in the first two seasons of the new division-free, flex scheduling format to play USC, UCLA, Ohio State and Michigan in the same year. Don’t complain, though. Matt Rhule isn’t. https://t.co/9CMWYYZYWb — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) June 8, 2023

PENN STATE GAINS

Penn State schedule takeaways: Lions lose Ohio State as an annual opponent via ⁦@audsnyder4⁩: https://t.co/tMpbvNdbQI — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 8, 2023

UCLA'S FIRST BIG TEN SCHEDULE

UCLA football schedule for 2024: Nonconference: at Hawai'i

vs. Fresno State

at LSU Big Ten Conference opponents: Home:

USC

Ohio State

Northwestern

Minnesota

Nebraska Away:

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Rutgers pic.twitter.com/WpFBUhodGY — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) June 8, 2023

STAY WITH TROJANS WIRE FOR CONTINUING COVERAGE

Dates and times aren’t available for most 2024 #USC football games, but the 12 opponents are now official. #B1G news! https://t.co/0ovgAoJyZo — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 8, 2023

