What to know about UCF vs. Duke in Military Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

Duke probably gets the edge in the “happy to be here” department. The Blue Devils are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018 following an 8-4 campaign under first-year coach Mike Elko. UCF is bowling for a seventh straight year but would probably rather be in another one after falling short in the American Athletic Conference finale.

What teams are in the Military Bowl?

UCF vs. Duke.

When and where is the Military Bowl?

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m. ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland.

How can I watch the Military Bowl?

ESPN is airing the game.

As often happens with unfamiliar opponents, the team that makes fewer mistakes will prevail. We’ll give the edge there to the more disciplined Blue Devils. Prediction: Duke 37-30.

Scooby Axson: UCF

Jace Evans: Duke

Paul Myerberg: UCF

Erick Smith: Duke

Eddie Timanus: Duke

Dan Wolken: Duke

Who is favored to win the Military Bowl?

Is John Rhys Plumlee a senior?

Yes. UCF's starting quarterback, an Ole Miss transfer, racked up 2,404 passing yards and 14 scoring tosses this season. He’s just 10 spots behind Leonard among national leaders in total offense.

Is John Rhys Plumlee playing baseball at UCF?

Yes, he is on the UCF baseball roster for the 2023 season.

Is John Rhys Plumlee related to Mason Plumlee?

No, he is not.

Is John Rhys Plumlee hurt?

A bad hamstring has curtailed his dual-threat abilities of late, but he still leads the Knights with 841 rushing yards.

Who is Duke's QB?

Riley Leonard. He pretty much does it all. He has thrown for 2,794 yards and 20 touchdowns and is the Blue Devils’ leading rusher with 636 yards and 11 more scores. His overall average of 285.8 yards of total offense a game is good for 26th in the country.

Where is Riley Leonard from?

The sophomore is from Fairhope, Alabama.

Who is Duke's kicker?

Charlie Ham and Todd Pelino have taken kicks for the Blue Devils this season. Ham is 9 of 15 with a long of 45 and Pelino is 5 of 6 with a long of 42.

What is Duke's key to victory?

Duke does a lot of things well, though none exceptionally so. Perhaps the biggest key to the Blue Devils’ success is its plus-14 turnover margin, contributing to a time-of-possession advantage of around six minutes a game. Duke is 6-8 all time in bowl games but has won its last three.

What is UCF's key to victory?

UCF isn’t as explosive as in recent years but still puts up 34.4 points and 480.6 yards of total offense a game. Additionally, you never know when Knights coach Gus Malzahn will reach into his bag of tricks. In all this is UCF’s 14th bowl appearance, all since the turn of the century. Two of those were majors, including the 34-27 Peach Bowl win against Malzahn’s Auburn Tigers that wrapped up the Knights’ undefeated 2017 season.

Where did UCF LB Jason Johnson transfer from?

Johnson transferred from Eastern Illinois. The former FCS All-American has become the centerpiece of the Knights defense with 119 total tackles, 64 solo.

What are Duke CB Brandon Johnson's stats this season?

The main big-play threat in the Blue Devils secondary has two interceptions, returning one for a TD, as well as a team-high 5.5 sacks to go along with 49 total tackles.

College football bowl game expert picks

