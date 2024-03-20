What to know about Tyler Kolek, Marquette guard who leads nation in assists per game

Who is Tyler Kolek? Can he be one of the breakout stars of March Madness?

Kolek is the second-leading scorer and rebound man for Marquette, which earned a No. 2 seed in this year's men's NCAA Tournament. But it's his passing that makes him stand out − he enters the tournament as the No. 1 assist man in the nation this season at 7.6 per game.

The Golden Eagles were also a No. 2 seed last season, but got bounced in the second round by No. 7 Michigan State. Marquette certainly wants to avoid a repeat performance this year as it attempts to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. If the Golden Eagles get there, Kolek will certainly play a major role.

Tyler Kolek and the Marquette Golden Eagles begin NCAA Tournament play against Western Kentucky.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marquette star, including his all-important injury status entering Friday's game:

Tyler Kolek injury

Kolek suffered an oblique injury during a Feb. 28 game against Providence that caused him to miss six consecutive games, including the Big East conference tournament. (Marquette lost in the final to defending national champion UConn.)

"The plan is for him to play," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said Sunday. "But he's got to go through a progression this week. And so once we get back on the practice court, we'll be able to continue that progression."

Tyler Kolek height, weight

Marquette lists Kolek as 6-foot-3 and says he weighs 195 pounds.

Tyler Kolek stats

Kolek averaged 15 points on 48.6% shooting this season. He knocked down his 3-pointers at a 40% clip and hit 88% of his shots from the free throw line. He added in 7.6 assists, which paced the nation, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

His career high is 32 points, which he hit during a Jan. 30 win against Villanova. His single-game high for assists is 18, which he hit in a Feb. 21 win over DePaul.

Tyler Kolek awards

Kolek was named the 2022-23 Big East Player of the Year and also earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the Big East tournament last season after helping Marquette sweep the conference crowns. He averaged 12.9 points and 7.5 assists per game in 2022-23.

Where did Tyler Kolek play before Marquette?

After graduating from St. George's School in his home state of Rhode Island, Kolek spent one season playing for George Mason. He earned Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year honors after his 2020-21 season, but he transferred to Marquette soon after and has played the last three seasons under Shaka Smart.

Marquette's first March Madness game

Kolek and the Golden Eagles will begin their NCAA Tournament journey Friday against No. 15 seed Western Kentucky. The game is roughly scheduled to tip around 2 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Tyler Kolek? Meet Marquette's star guard in NCAA Tournament