What to know about the TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tickets, parking, bowl game matchup

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl will announce the bowl matchup on Sunday, 27 days before the game is to take place at Nissan Stadium.

The matchup is expected to pit an SEC team against a Big Ten team. Last year, Iowa won 21-0 over Kentucky.

The 2023 edition of the game will be back on ABC and on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

Who is playing in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl?

The bowl's matchup will be announced on Sunday, and will pit an SEC team against a Big Ten program. The bowl game will be played at 1 p.m. on December 30.

Where is the TransPerfect Music City Bowl?

The game will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

How can I watch the TransPerfect Music City Bowl?

The game will be televised on ABC.

What about tickets to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl?

Both teams' athletics departments will handle their school's ticket allotments, with information to come soon.

Fans can buy tickets through the Music City Bowl via Seat Geek. Face value tickets start at $34. Re-sale prices mirror those get-in prices. Re-sale ticket prices are subject to change and very well might as the market adjusts to the announced matchup.

All prices noted are before fees.

If I am driving to the game, what should I do about TransPerfect Music City Bowl parking?

Fans can purchase parking through the Music City Bowl via Seat Geek for $57, including fees.

When was the last time these two teams played?

TBD until Music City Bowl opponents are announced.

What else should I know?

Nissan Stadium's clear bag policy is consistent with other NFL stadiums' bag policies. Clear bags sized 12'' by 6' by 12'' are allowed, as are small clutch bags/purses no larger than 4 1/2'' by 6 1/2."

