What to know about the Towson Tigers

Towson gymnast Grace Vaillancourt during a meet on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Towson, Md. | Gail Burton

Outside of the Pac-12 championships, a meet Utah won for the fourth consecutive year, who the Red Rocks have competed against on a week-to-week basis hasn’t mattered all that much, nor have wins and losses.

That is not to say that head-to-head results don’t matter at all, nor regular season conference title races, but in women’s college gymnastics, scores are of paramount importance.

Scores are what are compared weekly with the rest of the programs across the country, not wins and loss. Scores determine rankings, scores determine postseason seeding and scores determine who are named All-Americans and the list can go on and on.

That all changes with the arrival of the postseason. With the postseason, scores matter less than results. At NCAA regionals this week, that means the top two finishing teams in each semifinal meet advance to the regional final.

Utah’s regional semifinal, scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in Gainesville, Florida, will pit the No. 5-ranked Red Rocks against No. 10 Michigan State, No. 21 Towson and Maryland. The teams that finish first and second in the competition will advance. For the teams that finish third and fourth, the season is over.

No matter how high or low the scores, if Utah finishes in the top two in its regional semifinal, the Red Rocks will advance to the regional final on Sunday.

With results now mattering, who the competition is takes on added importance.

Which begs the question, what kind of threat is Towson to Utah?

Getting to know the Towson Tigers

Ranked No. 21 in the country, Towson is a team that few Utah supporters will be familiar with. For one, the Tigers compete in the East Atlantic Gymnastics League (EAGL) — a non-Power gymnastics conference. Moreover, Towson University is located in Towson, Maryland, and Utah has never competed there, only facing the Tigers once ever, back in 1990 in Corvallis, Oregon.

For most of the last decade, Towson has been a solid program, falling somewhere between a top 35 team to top 45 team in the country year after year. The Tigers were dramatically improved the last couple of seasons, however, and are currently the two-time champions of the EAGL.

This season, Towson has shown legitimate ability on two events — vault and uneven bars.

On vault, the Tigers are ranked No. 14 in the country, just behind Michigan and ahead of notable programs in Arizona State, Auburn, Oregon State and Minnesota. With an NQS of 49.295, Towson has a legitimate vault rotation.

Bars is a similar story, as the Tigers rank No. 18 in the country, tied with Auburn and ahead of teams like Nebraska, Minnesota and Ohio State.

With an NQS on the event of 49.315 and a season-high score of 49.525 (the same as Utah), the Tigers have the ability to be an elite bars team. Consistency has been the only issue this season.

And while Towson’s floor exercise and balance beam lineups haven’t been as good this year — ranked No. 32 and No. 33, respectively — the Tigers have been a good team on every event all season long.

Tiger gymnasts to watch

Towson has two gymnasts that warrant real attention — Isabella Minervini and Elise Tisler.

All-Americans both — Minervini first team, while Tisler is second team — the duo could compete for any team in the country.

Minervini is ranked No. 4 in the nation on bars, tied with a who’s who of gymnasts including LSU’s Haleigh Bryant; Cal’s eMjae Frazier and Madelyn Williams; Kentucky’s Raena Worley and Oregon State’s Jade Carey.

Her NQS on the event is 9.960 — that is better than any Red Rock this season — and she has a season-best score of 9.975. To put it simply, Minervini is among the elite of the elite in the NCAA on bars.

Tisler, meanwhile, had a standout regular season on vault.

Ranked No. 15 in the country with an NQS of 9.920 and a season-high score of 9.975, Tisler is statistically one of the four best vaulters competing in the Gainesville regionals, along with a pair of Michigan State gymnasts — Sage Kellerman and Nikki Smith — and Florida’s Anya Pilgrim.

Can Towson threaten Utah?

Is there a chance that Towson could upset Utah? Absolutely. The Tigers have scored 197.300 or better three times this season, including a season-high 197.500 in the middle of March. It would, of course, take an uncharacteristic meet from the Red Rocks, though.

Towson is a legitimate threat to pull off an upset, though, if either Utah or Michigan State make mistakes on Friday. The Tigers have proven good enough this season to capitalize on an off meet by one of the projected contenders.

As it stands, though, this season marks the most successful one in recent Towson history. Anything more from here is just extra put on top of an already memorable campaign.