Get to know them: Warren played 7 high school football games, made it to NFL

Jun. 20—Xavier Warren, a former Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive end, said his path wasn't what you'd expect of a professional football player.

"I tell people all the time, football was never really my sport," Warren said. "I was an athlete playing football."

He was one of several players at the Unleash The Beast youth football camp in Wyandotte for the Bears' youth program.

He says his first sport was basketball. In fact, his high school football career spanned a total of just seven games. He went on to play collegiately at The University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. He guesses he played about 25 games at TU before going on to the NFL.

"So, the route is never straight. Sometimes it's crooked," he said.

Warren didn't suit up and step on the gridiron for a football game until his senior year. He had suited up for football games before but it wasn't for the football team.

He was a part of the band at his high school in Cleburne, Texas. He participated in band all four years but never played high school football until a coaching change led to the new coach asking Warren to join his team.

"That was really about how it started. I played, got hurt in one game, missed a game and then finished the season. But the die had been cast that I was ready to play at another level," Warren said.

In a matter of less than 10 games and a few months, college scouts for the Golden Hurricanes had seen enough.

"It seemed kind of by accident, but, God had a plan," he added.

Warren's focus his entire prep career was on basketball and track while being a part of the band. But, he labeled himself as an athlete and that showed in his senior season on the football field as a wide receiver/tight end.

Not only was his path different from most, but he never stayed on the same path as he continued with the game of football.

Warren went from a receiver to a linebacker once he got to Tulsa.

He talked about his athleticism carrying him through the next few years. He admitted he "didn't really know how to play football." But he believes a bonus for him was that he hadn't developed any "bad habits" since he was really just starting as a football player.

Once he got to the Steelers it was yet another position change. Warren ended up on the defensive line instead of at the linebacker spot. He started as a nose tackle and ended up playing as a defensive end.

The 59-year-old said he uses his experience and knowledge from multiple areas of the field to teach and motivate kids during his camps today. But, there's something more important to him that he does for the youth.

"I look at those positions and those athletes, but I'm really looking at how we can make them better people," he said. "The truth is, not many people are going to the NFL. ... And then, when you get there, your shelf life is pretty short.

"You're going to be an athlete for a certain amount of time. But, what are you going to be for the rest of your life?"

This is Warren's sixth or seventh year of working camps. Last weekend's stop in Wyandotte was the first of a three-camp series for the group as they get ready for stops in Texarkana, Texas, as well as his hometown of Cleburne, Texas.

Warren and the rest of his coworkers encourage athletes to be their best in all facets. He said they want to make better athletes, but those life values come first in their job.

"Use football as the way in. But, we want to teach that character," he added.

Warren left with these words of advice: Mind their thoughts because their thoughts become words. Mind their words because their words become actions. Mind their actions because their actions become habits. Mind their habits because habits become character. Mind your character because character becomes destiny.