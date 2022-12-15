What to know about Texas vs. Washington in Alamo Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

The “Sark Bowl” becomes a reality as Steve Sarkisian’s current Texas squad goes up against his former school. The Longhorns have won six of their past eight contests. Washington started 4-0 and lost back-to-back games to UCLA and Arizona State before the current winning streak. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

Who goes to the Alamo Bowl?

Texas vs. Washington.

When and where is the Alamo Bowl?

Thursday, Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

How can I watch the Alamo Bowl?

ESPN is airing the game.

Who wins? Washington averages 40.8 points per game, a little too much for Texas. Pick: Washington, 45-40.

Texas vs. Washington expert picks

Scooby Axson: Texas

Jace Evans: Texas

Paul Myerberg: Texas

Erick Smith: Washington

Eddie Timanus: Washington

Dan Wolken: Washington

Who is favored to win the Alamo Bowl?

Will Bijan Robinson play in the Alamo Bowl?

As of Dec. 14, the Texas running back had not announced a decision on the NFL Draft or playing in the bowl game.

How many rushing yards did Bijan Robinson have?

Robinson had 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 TDs in 2022. He has 20 total TDs in 2022 and has topped 100 yards rushing in nine of the last 10 games, including outings of 243 against Kansas and 209 against Kansas State. In three seasons at Texas, he has 539 carries for 3,410 yards and 33 TDs.

How long has Steve Sarkisian been at Texas?

Sarkisian is in his second season at Texas and the Longhorns are seeking a season of nine or more wins for just the third time in the past 13 seasons.

How long was Steve Sarkisian at Washington?

Sarkisian went 34-29 at Washington from 2009 to 2013 and was the Huskies coach when they lost a 67-56 shootout to Baylor in the 2011 Alamo Bowl.

Who is University of Washington football coach?

Kalen DeBoer. He is the winningest first-year coach in school history. His Huskies enter with six consecutive victories.

Who is the starting QB for Washington Huskies?

Michael Penix Jr. His first season with the Huskies has been terrific and he set a single-game record of 516 yards while blossoming under the tutelage of head coach Kalen DeBoer. He has 29 TD passes against seven interceptions. Penix leads the nation with 4,354 passing yards and needs just 105 to supplant Cody Pickett (4,458 in 2002) as the school’s single-season leader.

Is Michael Penix Jr. returning to Washington in 2023?

Yes, Penix announced he is returning for the Huskies next season.

Who will be Texas' starting QB?

Quinn Ewers. He has thrown for 1,808 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions. Running back Bijan Robinson is a Doak Walker finalist and has rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns.

How many sacks does Jeremiah Martin have in 2022?

The Washington defensive end came out of nowhere to post a team-best 8.5 sacks in his second season with the Huskies. Martin was a reserve for three seasons at Texas A&M and transferred to Washington but didn’t do much last season. This year he became a team captain and has 11 tackles for loss.

What are Jaylan Ford's 2022 stats?

Ford dmerged as a big-time player for Texas and led the team in tackles (109), interceptions (four), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two). Ford also has 10 tackles for loss, which ties for second on the team. The fumble recoveries clinched wins.

College football bowl game expert picks

