What to know about the targets Auburn football has offered in the transfer portal

AUBURN — Auburn football still has a bowl game to play in 2023, but much of coach Hugh Freeze's attention over the next few weeks will revolve around acquiring talent for 2024 and beyond.

The transfer portal for undergraduates opens Monday, but graduate students and others with exceptions — a player can enter the portal immediately if his coach is fired or leaves for another job, as an example — have already begun pouring in.

Auburn could be in the hunt for some big fishes — notable quarterbacks such as Riley Leonard (Duke) and Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) are in the portal — but in terms of concrete interest, the Tigers have sent out three publicly known offers to transfer targets, all of which being to offensive linemen.

Here's a breakdown of the players who've announced they received offers from Auburn, and a little bit about what they've accomplished in their respective careers thus far:

Unranked by the 247Sports Composite in the Class of 2020, former North Dakota offensive lineman Easton Kilty announced on social media Monday that he had received an offer from the Tigers. Kilty started all 12 games at left tackle for the Fighting Hawks in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, earning an overall offensive grade of 83.0 from PFF in the process. He also received an 84.9 mark in pass blocking and a 78.9 distinction for run blocking.

Kilty appeared in three games before redshirting his freshman season. He then became a starter as a sophomore, beginning as a right tackle for three games in 2021 before moving to left guard for the final eight contests. He started all 12 games at right guard in 2022.

— Easton Kilty (@EastonKilty) November 27, 2023

Former Southern Miss offensive lineman Gerquan Scott, who is a native of Mobile, wrapped up his fifth season with the Golden Eagles. He was tabbed as a three-star recruit coming out of Davidson High School and committed to Southern Miss in December 2018.

Auburn was the first team in which Scott announced he had received an offer from, as he also put the news out via social media Monday. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound target has since announced other offers from Colorado, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, among others.

Scott redshirted in 2019 before getting on the field some in 2020 and eventually earning a full-time starting job in 2021 at left guard. He's held that position for the last three seasons, though PFF does have him down for some reps at center against Old Dominion and South Alabama in 2023.

— Gerquan scott (@GerquanScott) November 27, 2023

Alan Herron (Shorter)

Alan Herron has announced offers from more than 30 schools since he entered the portal, one of which being Auburn on Wednesday. The offensive lineman has also mentioned programs such as Clemson, Central Florida, Louisville, Miami, Penn State and South Florida.

Herron, who is listed at 6-6, 310 pounds, was unranked in the Class of 2022. He chose Shorter over offers from Fort Valley State and Fayetteville State, among others. He also had an opportunity to be a preferred walk-on at Grambling State, but elected to join the Hawks and spent two seasons with them.

