What to know about Tara Lipinski, NBC broadcaster at US Figure Skating Championships in Nashville

January 3, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Tara Lipinski during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center.

Tara Lipinski will serve as one of NBC's broadcasters for the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships through Sunday in Nashville. Here's what to know about her:

Career accomplishments

Lipinski became the youngest athlete to win a gold medal at the US Olympic Festival at 12 years old in 1994. At 14, she became the youngest skater to win the US Figure Skating Championship and the World Figure Skating Championship. She also claimed her only Olympic gold medal at 15 years old in Nagano, Japan.

Broadcasting career

Lipinski began broadcasting in 2009 and joined NBC Sports in 2010. She will be paired with Johnny Weir in Nashville. While she has primarily covered skating, including twice at the Olympics, she has also helped cover other sporting events, including the Super Bowl and Kentucky Derby.

Outside of skating

Since her retirement from figure skating, Lipinski has also had an acting career. She appeared in an episode of "Malcolm in the Middle" in 2006, and played herself in an episode of "Family Guy" in 2018.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tara Lipinski: Broadcaster at US Figure Skating Championships what to know