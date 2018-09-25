Need to Know: Tandler’s Take—Looking back a Redskins vs. Packers and ahead beyond the bye week

Need to Know: It's still too early to know how good or bad the Packers are and the injury-related shuffling the Redskins did on the offensive line may become permanent.

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 25, 13 days before the Washington Redskins visit the New Orleans Saints.

Talking points

Here is a last look at the Packers game and a look forward to the Saints game.

-As usually is the case with games this time of year, we will have to wait and see where the Packers game rates in terms of quality wins. I do know that nearly everyone who predicted wins and losses before the season started had this game as a loss. Yes, Aaron Rodgers clearly was hobbled and that took away some of his mobility and perhaps some accuracy. But even an 80 percent Rodgers is one of the best in the business. We will find out more about the Packers and Rodgers over the coming weeks.

-It was surprising to look at the Game Book and see that Matt Ioannidis played just 18 of the 69 defensive snaps (26 percent). It was a matter of scheme and personnel choices. Jay Gruden said that the decision was made to keep Jonathan Allen (65 snaps) and Daron Payne (64) on the field. "We didn't draft him in the first round to sit by me," Gruden said of Payne. Looking down in the snap count list, Tim Settle and Ziggy Hood, the other two active D-linemen, didn't play on defense at all. In addition, in the second half, the Redskins mostly played nickel and they usually use just two interior defensive linemen in that alignment. The two were Allen and Payne. Combined, those factors kept Ioannidis on the bench a lot.

-On the other line, Tony Bergstrom played well at center and Chase Roullier was solid moving over the center in place of the injured Shawn Lauvao. Gruden did not reject the idea of keeping that lineup intact when Lauvao is healthy enough to play. "When Shawn gets back we'll address it then," said Gruden. Something to keep an eye on.

Story Continues

-Adrian Peterson is fifth in the NFL in rushing with 263 yards. With the small sample size warning here, he is on pace to gain 1,250 yards. I'll take the under on that but it's still a very good start to the season for the veteran.

-We'll look at the Saints, the Redskins' next opponents, in some details next week. A very early glance now shows a team that can score in bunches but can't stop anyone. They are third in the NFL in scoring and last in scoring defense. Drew Brees is completing 80 percent of his passes, but the defense is allowing a completion rate of 74 percent and an incredible 11.8 adjusted net yards per attempt. It will be interesting in the Superdome on October 8.

Injury report

OT Trent Williams has undergone surgery for a bursa sack cleanup in his right knee. Gruden said he will be back for the Saints game.

OT Morgan Moses (concussion) and RB Adrian Peterson (knee) were injured during the Packers game and Gruden said he expects both of them to be back for the next game.

The agenda

Today: Bye week

Upcoming: Redskins @ Saints (October 8) 13 days; Panthers @ Redskins 19; Cowboys @ Redskins 26

In case you missed it

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler is locked into the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page, Facebook.com/TandlerNBCS and follow him on Twitter @TandlerNBCS and on Instagram @RichTandler.