Know There Are Talks – Top Turkish Journalist Makes Key Liverpool Star Claim

Fotomac editor Zeki Uzundurukan has claimed that Galatasaray are in talks with one of Liverpool’s top stars, who could well decide to leave Anfield this summer.

Fenerbahce’s appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager has brought the spotlight on Turkish football this season.

Galatasaray are under pressure to respond to Fenerbahce getting a big name like Mourinho and they are desperate to bring in someone of star power this summer.

The Turkish giants are looking for such an addition to their playing squad and Uzundurukan revealed that they have their eyes on Mohamed Salah.

He claimed that Galatasaray are indeed in talks with Salah to convince him to move to Turkey this summer.

With only year a left on his contract, the Fotomac editor feels that there is a chance that the Reds will sell and revealed that Salah could leave following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Uzundurukan was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet GS Gazete: “Salah’s contract ends in one year and Liverpool may sell him this season.

“Therefore, the possibility of him leaving is not low.

“Kerem Akturkoglu is leaving and the sale of Baris Alper for a good fee is also on their agenda.

“Salah can come to Galatasaray.

“I know they are in talks and someone in Liverpool said, ‘there has been a change of coach, which will affect him’.”

Liverpool have so far insisted that they do not want to sell the Egyptian attacker this summer.