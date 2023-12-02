‘We know what it takes’: Washington rallies from early deficit to beat Jones

YUKON — Washington quickly found itself in very unfamiliar territory.

After winning their first 14 games this season by an average of nearly 43 points per contest, the undefeated Warriors were on the wrong end of an 18-0 score less than nine minutes into Friday night’s Class 2A playoff semifinal against Jones.

“That was always concerning to me, thinking when we got tested, ‘What would we do? How would we fight back?’” Washington Coach Brad Beller said. “I think we showed that as talented as we are, there is a lot more inside of us than what meets the eye.”

True to its reputation as the defending 2A state champion, Washington indeed fought back. The Warriors responded to the early deficit with 28 unanswered points before holding off a charging bunch of Longhorns, 35-34, at Yukon High School.

“It was a heck of a ball game,” Washington senior quarterback Mason Cantrell said. “It just proved that this team fights and this team, we have been working so hard for this all season. It came down to overcoming the adversity. Super-proud of this football team. They responded well.”

The win delivers Washington (14-0) to the 2A state finals for the fourth year in a row. After finishing as state runner-up in 2020 and 2021, the Warriors claimed their first state title since 1996 (Class A) with last year’s unblemished 15-0 record. Washington can duplicate that mark and repeat as 2A state champions with a win against Millwood (13-1) Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma.

The Warriors edged Millwood in last season’s title tilt, 17-14.

“We know what it takes,” Washington junior tailback Hudson Howard said. “Consistency. Coach Beller uses that word more than anything. We can get it done. We know what to do. Our team is ready and we’ll be ready.”

Howard settled his team from the shellshock of the 18-point hole with a 48-yard touchdown run down the left sideline with 1:41 left in the opening frame. After a defensive stop and a second Warriors’ touchdown by Kade Norman, Washington senior defensive back Max Wilson completed the comeback with a stunning 49-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave his team the lead for good, 21-18, midway through the second quarter.

“They run double stops and our D-line did a great job flushing the quarterback out,” Wilson said. “I just jumped it. It was a great job by the whole defense and the D-line. It was really good.”

UCO commit Clayton Creasey threw for 261 yards with two touchdowns and also ran for 94 yards, while tailback Isaiah Sawyer registered three short touchdown runs for Jones (11-3), which ended its season with a playoff loss to Washington for the fourth year in a row. The Longhorns have lost their last six meetings with the Warriors over the past four seasons.

Jones had a chance to end its personal Washington hex when it had the ball with 3:42 to go and down, 35-34, but its threat was snuffed out by a Washington sack on fourth down. Four plays later, the Warriors faced their own fourth down with 1:11 to go at the 46-yard line.

“We felt like our offense has come up big all year for us in big moments,” Beller said. “They felt like we could get it and honestly, we didn’t want to give them the ball back.”

Needing just one yard to ice the game, Cantrell – who committed to Iowa State as a preferred walk-on two weeks ago and had his future college coach, Matt Campbell, in attendance – fielded a high shotgun snap, ran around the right end, cut inside and gained seven yards to clinch the win.

“Try to get the first down, everyone just go do their job and go execute,” Cantrell said. “That was the main thing. Just super-proud of this football team.”

In addition to Campbell, Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma’s newly-promoted co-offensive coordinator, Joe Jon Finley, were also in attendance to see Washington tight ends Cooper Alexander (Iowa State commit) and Nate Roberts (former Notre Dame commit, now uncommitted).

Cantrell ran for 62 yards and a score and threw for 85. Howard — who ran for 141 yards and five touchdowns against Jones Sept. 8 — finished the 2A semifinal with 179 yards and two more scores.

