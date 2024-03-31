What to know about Sunday's Elite 8 men's NCAA Tournament schedule

The Madness is winding down.

With two more Elite Eight games on the schedule, the 2024 NCAA Tournament is entering its final weeks, and there are still plenty of intriguing stories to tune in for – even if your bracket is a smoldering pile of ashes.

No. 1 seed Purdue and standout Zach Edey are looking to punch a ticket to the Final Four, which would be the Boilermakers' first appearance in the semifinals since 1980, before the field expanded to 64 teams. They face a tough task in No. 2-seeded Tennessee and Dalton Knecht, who have never been to a Final Four.

In the late afternoon slot, bragging rights for the Tar Heel State are on the line, but ironically, the Tar Heels won't be fighting for them. Instead, in-state rivals Duke (4) and NC State (11) will take to the court to decide who will head to the Final Four to face the winner of Purdue-Tennessee.

Here's what to know about the March Madness schedule today:

What time is March Madness today?

There are two games on the docket to close out the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 31 (all times Eastern):

Zach Edey and Purdue take on Dalton Knecht and Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers look to continue their promising run to their first Elite Eight appearance in over 30 years, while the Vols hope to make it to their first Final Four.

The Wolfpack looks to continues its Cinderfella run against Duke in the late afternoon slot. NC State has knocked off some heavy hitters en route to their Elite Eight appearance, including downing Marquette in the Sweet 16. Duke knocked off 1-seeded Houston on Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is March Madness today? Tip-off time for Elite 8 matchups