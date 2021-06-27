What to know about Sunday's Berks County Golf Association Senior Partners Championship

Jun. 26—WHEN, Where — Today, Reading Country Club.

Format: 18-hole, two-man better ball tournament with two flights (senior, 50-plus; super senior, 65-plus).

Last year: The team of Mike Moffat and Byron Whitman won with a birdie on the second playoff hole after shooting 3-under 67 at Heidelberg CC. Tim Daley and Guy McKeone won the super senior flight.

Today's tee times

8 a.m.: Brian Ahrens-Gregory Kleinert, Kelly Patton-Dave Speece. 8:10: Mark Kroll-David Reinhart, Todd Haines-Ted Snyder. 8:20: Rod James-Perry Landis, Charles Levering-Bill Schultz. 8:30: Bob Jardine-Joseph Templin, Don Uhrig-Mark Owens. 8:40: Marc Delong-Joe Staub, Jim Blickle-Bob Ford. 8:50: George Audi-Marty Stallone, Dennis Hess-Steve Miller. 9 a.m.: Chris Storck-Scott Storck, Thomas Michalek-Jim Yenser. 9:10: Gill Fritz-William Haas, Tim Daley-Guy McKeone. 9:20: Bud Lewis-Bill Reppert, Robert DeLong-Robert Krotee.

Note: The teams teeing off at 9:10 and 9:20 are in the super senior flight.