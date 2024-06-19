What do we know about St Mirren's Euro opponents?

St Mirren, fifth in the Premiership last season and whose most recent European involvement dates back to 1987, avoided Brann, Hacken, Derry City and Cliftonville in the draw for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Stephen Robinson's men have been paired with either Valur or Vllaznia.

Valur were runners-up in the Icelandic top flight in 2023 and currently lie third, four points behind leaders and Reykjavik rivals Vikingur 11 games into the campaign.

Their 52-year-old head coach, former Iceland midfielder Arnar Gretarsson, once had a loan spell with Rangers.

They last played in European competition when they were beaten by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the second qualifying round two years ago.

Albanians Vllaznia, who are in Europe after a fourth-place finish in their domestic league, lost in last season's first qualifying round to Northern Ireland's Linfield.

Thomas Brdaric, the 49-year-old former Germany and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, was appointed head coach earlier this year.