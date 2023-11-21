What to know about the Springfield area high school football state semifinal matchups

Five state semifinal games across the state will feature southwest Missouri football teams playing for the opportunity to advance to next week's state championships.

Here's a look at the five games and a little bit of what you should know about the opponents from outside the area.

St. Vincent @ Marionville

Class 1 — Satuday, 1 p.m.

Winner plays North Platte or Milan on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. in Columbia

The Comets can advance to their first state championship since 2006 with a win against St. Vincent. The 2006 runner-up finish came amid Marionville's greatest run in program history when it won its lone state title in 2003 and then finished as runners-up in back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006.

St. Vincent is standing in the Comets' way. It's a program from eastern Missouri, northwest of Cape Girardeau along the Mississippi River. It's 9-3 and has played some tough competition at both the Class 1 and Class 2 levels.

St. Vincent has a 21-18 Week 1 loss at Thayer which was a part of Marionville's district. The Bobcats lost 49-8 to Portageville which Marionville beat 17-14 in a thrilling district championship and state quarterfinal game to get to this point.

Fair Grove @ Valle Catholic

Class 2 — Saturday at 1 p.m.

Winner plays Lamar or Bowling Green on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. in Columbia

An amazing year for the Fair Grove athletics program continued with the Eagle's 27-13 win over Father Tolton to advance to the state semifinals. The year can get even better with a win in Ste. Genevieve to advance to the Class 2 state title game.

Valle Catholic, a Missouri power that has 15 state championships with its last coming in 2019, has been as dominant as it gets all year. It has an 11-1 record with its lone loss coming to Class 6 Seckman on opening night. Its most notable win is a 48-34 victory over Central (Park Hills) which will play this weekend in the Class 3 state semifinals.

Bowling Green @ Lamar

Class 2 — Saturday at 1 p.m.

Winner plays Valle Catholic or Fair Grove on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. in Columbia

The Tigers' mission to make it back to the state title game for the fourth year in a row will continue with a home semifinal game against Bowling Green.

The Bobcats enter the game 13-0. They have one of the highest-scoring teams in the state at nearly 60 points per game while scoring at least 50 in every game except a 44-8 victory in Week 2.

Daegon "Bleyne" Bryant is the name to know for the Bobcats as a three-star athlete who is committed to Wyoming. He had 450 total yards and five touchdowns in a district championship win and has put up big numbers all season.

It should be a good test for a Tigers defense that's allowing 10.3 points per game this season.

St. Pius X (Kansas City) @ Seneca

Class 3 — Saturday at 1 p.m.

Winner plays Central (Park Hills) or Blair Oaks on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. in Columbia

Seneca is looking for its first state championship appearance since 2013 when it hosts St. Pius X out of Kansas City on Saturday afternoon.

St. Pius X is 11-2 and on a seven-game winning streak. The Warriors have put up big offensive numbers over the stretch while holding opponents to 14 points or fewer. None of its recent games have been particularly close and it avenged its Week 4 loss at Maryville with a 41-13 beatdown in the postseason.

The Warriors have a lethal passing game and can put up big numbers on the ground. Quarterback Hudson Bailey broke school records by throwing for over 2,300 yards. Running back Larry Cascone rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns during their district championship win over Maryville.

Seneca's defense has been among the best in the state all season. It's only allowed more than 21 points once and features one of the best defensive duos in Morgan Vaughn and Jackson Marrs.

St. Pius X finished as state runners-up in 2020 and 2021.

Webb City @ Republic

Class 5 — Saturday at 1 p.m.

Winner plays Central (Cape Girardeau) or Cardinal Ritter on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in Columbia

A Central Ozark Conference showdown in a Class 5 state semifinal. It doesn't get more fun than this.

Republic and Webb City meet again after playing Week 3 with the Cardinals taking a 42-21 victory after forcing five Republic turnovers. With the way the Tigers have protected the ball recently, that seems unlikely to happen again and this should be a completely different game.

Republic hasn't turned the ball over once during the postseason and has been significantly better since its early-season woes. Instead, quarterback Wyatt Woods has continued to emerge as an area player of the year candidate with 1,293 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 710 yards and nine scores through the air. The defense has also been better as its tackling has improved mightily. It also got to the quarterback for a sack seven times in Saturday's quarterfinal win over Helias.

Webb City has been in this spot plenty of times before. It doesn't matter who's been running the ball, the Cardinals are getting big contributions even after the injury to standout back Breckin Galardo early in the year. Explosive sophomore Gabe Johnson has emerged with over 1,200 yards when he's splitting carries with several others.

Republic has turned into one of the best places to spend your Friday night or playoff Saturday afternoons in the Ozarks. This weekend should be at another level.

