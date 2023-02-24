Get to know new special teams coordinator Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone

On Thursday the Cleveland Browns officially hired former Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. The team officially hired him as their special teams coordinator as well as a promotion to assistant head coach. Ventrone has aspirations to become a head coach someday and this promotion will help him get there.

A well-respected coach around the NFL that has coached one of the better units in the league over the past few seasons. You can tell when your team hires a good coach when the fan base for the team he is leaving is upset to see him leave, a good sign for the Browns.

Let’s get to know the newest coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Playing Career

Browns Bubba Ventrone

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Ventrone spent 10 seasons as a player in the NFL including four seasons in Cleveland from 2009-2012. He went undrafted out of Vilanova before signing with the New England Patriots and an undrafted free agent in 2005. His career statistics include 64 tackles with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He was primarily a special teams player but he was one of the better special teams players during his time in the league. It created a seamless transition from player to coach where he has become one of the league’s best special teams coordinators.

New England Coaching Years

Browns Raymond Ventrone

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots gave Ventrone his first chance in the NFL and also hired him for his first coaching position. He was the assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 under Bill Belichick. Being able to draw on his experience as an ace special teamer caught the attention of Belichick and he made a name for himself quickly in NFL coaching circles.

Indianapolis Colts Coaching Years

Browns Bubba Ventrone

Indianapolis Colts special team coordinator Raymond Ventrone

The Colts hired Ventrone to lead their special teams unit in 2018 where he would coach until the Browns hired him this week. Ventrone quickly built the unit in Indianapolis into one of the best units in the league. The past three seasons the Colts’ units have been significantly better than the Browns.

Story continues

Rick Gossellain’s rankings of special teams units rank Ventrone’s units the past three seasons all in the top 10 while the Browns were never better than 18th. This is a clear and significant upgrade for the Browns and time will tell how big of an impact it has.

Here's how the Colts and Browns have graded on Rick Gossellain's special teams rankings the last three years 2022

Colts – 8th

Browns – 18th 2021

Colts – 2nd

Browns – 30th 2020

Colts – 4th

Browns- 28th — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) February 23, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire