What to know about Southwest Missouri's high school football teams in state championships

There are storylines aplenty for the four southwest Missouri high school football teams that will represent the area on Friday and Saturday in state championships.

We narrowed down all of the storylines to 10 as we prepare for the teams to take the field this week at Fauort Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Here are the 10 things you need to know

Seneca can finish off undefeated regular season

Since we released our preseason power rankings, Seneca was the team we've had at the top. It stayed in that spot for the entirety of the 2023 season and it will have a shot at winning a title on Friday.

Seneca can cap off a 14-0 regular season with a win over Park Hills Central (10-3).

Seneca has only been challenged two times this season in its 28-14 win at Lamar and then needing a last-minute touchdown to rally and beat Nevada in the final game of the regular season. Seneca won the Big 8 West outright, which featured three other teams that qualified for a state quarterfinal.

A championship for Seneca would be its first since 1995

A 14-0 record would be the first since Seneca won the state championship in 1995. It won its state title game 35-14 behind its inverted wishbone coached by Tom Hodge — who also won a state championship with the program in 1987.

Seneca needed a goal-line stand against Bolivar to reach the state title game. It stopped the Liberators several times inside the four-yard line.

Marionville can win first state title in 20 years... and its head coach was on that team

Nearly 20 years to the day Marionville (13-0) won its last state championship, the Comets will go for another when they play North Platte (12-1) on Friday afternoon. The last team that won the state championship was coached by current Lebanon head coach Will Christian while current Marionville head honcho Paden Grubbs was a standout for the team.

Running back Ryan Wilson rushed for 1,592 yards for the Comets that season and finished his career with nearly 5,000 for his career. Nick Smart was the team's quarterback but was also one of the best defensive backs in the state as a three-year starter. The Comets won the state championship 19-0 over Princeton.

Comets can add an exclamation point to a special four-year run

Marionville has been one of the premier Class 1 teams in the state for the last four seasons but it's gone without a state championship appearance.

With a 48-3 record since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Comets have had special teams led by the likes of Will Carlton, Dakota Wilson, Hugh Eaton and others. Eaton remains and will try and lead a team, along with Cash Pomeroy and Bryer Guerin, to finish the job this year.

Keep in mind that this isn't the oldest Marionville team. There are quite a few star juniors and sophomores who can keep this train rolling past Friday's result.

No team remaining has played better defensively than Marionville

There isn't a team alive in any of the classes that can say they've played better defense than the Comets. They've allowed 4.8 points per game this season and have held all but one team to fewer than eight points.

Marionville's lone game in which it allowed two touchdowns came in the state quarterfinals against Portageville in which the Bulldogs had the ball in scoring position while going for the go-ahead touchdown. The Comets' defense made the stand to continue their historic season.

Republic can cap off its best season ever with first championship

In the history of Republic football, no team has made it further than the ones that will play in the program's first state championship come Friday night.

Republic (12-2) will play Cardinal Ritter for the Class 5 state title. The game comes after the Tigers beat a few of the state's most respected programs including Webb City, Helias Catholic and Lebanon.

The season has seen Republic win its first district title since 2005 and advance to its first quarterfinal since 1995 and this past Saturday's semifinal appearance appearance was the program's fourth ever and first since 1986.

Republic head coach Ryan Cornelsen during the Tigers 47-12 win over Neosho in the season opener at Republic High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Championship marks a milestone in Republic's three-year turnaround under Ryan Cornelsen

Republic went from being a team you could pencil in for a district semifinal exit over the last decade or so to being one that's among the best in the state. Since Ryan Cornelsen took over the program in 2021, there have been remarkable steps each year to get to this point.

A 3-7 record in 2020 was followed by a 6-5 debut season. An 8-4 record a year ago saw the Tigers beat Nixa in the regular season and Webb City in the postseason. Momentum added up for Republic to take a major step this year and turn into one of the area's elite and it's surpassed most observers' wildest expectations.

Republic will be the second Ozarks team in a row to play Cardinal Ritter in a state championship game

Republic will be the second area team in a row to get a crack at playing Cardinal Ritter in a state championship. Reeds Spring, in its first state championship appearance a year ago, lost in the Class 3 state championship 46-7.

Cardinal Ritter (13-0) has moved up two classes and its dominance has remained the same. The private college prep school out of St. Louis won its first championship last season.

Tigers can win their ninth state championship since 2011

Folks from Lamar should have their hotel reservations for Columbia as early as possible each year. The Tigers typically know they're going to play for a championship each season.

Saturday afternoon's matchup with Valle Catholic will mark Lamar's 11th state championship appearance since 2011 and it will have the opportunity to win its ninth title. Current assistant coach Scott Bailey, who spent time as a head coach at Jefferson City and as an assistant at Webb City in recent years, coached the Tigers to their first seven.

Lamar head coach Jared Beshore reacts to a touchdown during the Tigers 35-7 win over Fair Grove in the district championship game at Lamar High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Jared Beshore coaches in fourth championship of his four-year career

Fourth-year head coach Jared Beshore, who turned 28 earlier this month, will coach in his fourth consecutive state championship. He was a former standout on the field who helped lead the Tigers to their first three state championships before becoming a captain on the Missouri State football team.

Beshore won a title in his first year as head coach in 2020 before finishing as the state's runner-up the last two seasons.

Lamar's last two championship appearances haven't gone without some controversy in the final minute.

In 2021, Lamar lost 33-27 to Lutheran St. Charles. It featured a game-winning touchdown from Luthern St. Charles in which the team lined up with 12 players on the field.

There wasn't as blatant of a bad call in last year's 32-27 loss to Blair Oaks in the championship but you could question one as Lamar tried driving down for a game-winning score. On fourth-down deep in Blair Oaks territory, it appeared that the Tigers ran a perfectly executed screen pass that went for a first down but they were called for an ineligible man downfield. On the fourth-down that counted, the ball fell incomplete as Blair Oaks secured the title.

Southwest Missouri high school football state championship schedule

All games at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Friday

11 a.m. — Seneca vs. Park Hills Central

3 p.m. — Marionville vs. North Platte

7 p.m. — Republic vs. Cardinal Ritter

Saturday

3 p.m. — Lamar vs. Valle Catholic

