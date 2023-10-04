What to know about South Dakota State at Illinois State

Oct. 4—SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (4-0) AT ILLINOIS STATE (3-1)

WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill.

TV: Midco Sports 2

RADIO: WNAX-AM 570; Jackrabbit radio affiliates

STREAMING: ESPN+

RECORD LAST YEAR: ISU 6-5; SDSU 14-1 (FCS champions)

SERIES: SDSU leads 6-5

LAST TIME: SDSU beat ISU 31-7 last year in Brookings

LAST WEEK: ISU had a bye; SDSU beat North Dakota 42-21

RANKINGS: SDSU is ranked No. 1 in FCS; ISU is ranked 22nd

COACHES: SDSU — Jimmy Rogers (1st year); ISU — Brock Spack (15th year, 98-56)

WHAT TO KNOW: Despite not having a game, last Saturday was a big day for the Redbirds, as Illinois State officially opened its new $11 million indoor practice facility, just in time for their game against the national champions.

The Redbirds have jumped into the Top 25 poll at No. 22, but ISU will obviously be a much stiffer test than what they've faced so far. ISU has wins over Dayton (41-0), Western Illinois (34-18) and Lindenwood (48-17) and lost 14-13 to Eastern Illinois, a loss that looked bad at the time, but EIU is now 4-1.

The Redbirds were national runners-up in 2014, coming perilously close to defeating NDSU in that year's title game. They'd return to the playoffs again in 2015 and 2016, but have made just one postseason appearance since then, in 2019. Spack, a former Purdue linebacker and defensive coordinator, has been the Redbirds coach since 2009, and has endured just two losing seasons in that time (not counting a 1-3 mark in the 2020 spring season).

As has often been the case under Spack, the Redbirds lean on an outstanding defense. They're allowing just over 12 points per game, and lead the Valley with 20 sacks on the season. Opponents are averaging just 58 rushing yards and 197 passing yards per game. They run a 3-4 base scheme and love to blitz.

Outside linebacker Amir Abdullah has 5.5 sacks and safety Keondre Jackson has three, while freshman linebacker Tye Niekamp has 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Senior Josh Dinga anchors the D-line; he has two sacks and nine tackles.

"They're really explosive on defense," Rogers said. "They've got great athletes, they're fast and they have a great D-line that can get off blocks. Dinga is an unbelievable player. Amir Abdullah is explosive as well. We need to compete on offense and be able to communicate and operate in a chaotic environment."

The Jacks, meanwhile, are gearing up for their first true road game of the season. They traveled to play Drake at Target Field but this will be their first road trip by air and their first time not playing in front of their own fans. But the Jacks are 13-3 on the road against FCS teams over the last three years, and have long since learned to embrace the challenge of being in a hostile environment.

Coming off a dominant performance against a ranked UND squad, SDSU enters the game averaging 44 points and allowing 12.8. Their offense totals 449 yards per contest and their defense allows 252.