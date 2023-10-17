What to know about South Dakota State football at Southern Illinois

Oct. 17—SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (6-0) AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (5-1)

WHEN/WHERE: 2 p.m. Saturday at Salukie Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

RADIO: WNAX-AM 570; Jackrabbit radio affiliates

STREAMING: ESPN+

RECORD LAST YEAR: SDSU 14-1 (FCS champions); SIU 5-6

SERIES: SDSU leads 9-4

LAST TIME: SIU won 42-41 in overtime in Brookings in 2021

LAST WEEK: SDSU beat Northern Iowa 41-6; SIU beat Murray State 27-6

RANKINGS: SDSU is ranked No. 1 in FCS; SIU is ranked 12th

COACHES: SDSU — Jimmy Rogers (1st year); SIU — Nick Hill (8th year, 41-44)

WHAT TO KNOW: The last time South Dakota State played Southern Illinois, they blew a 20-0 lead at home and lost in double-overtime when their attempt at a game-winning 2-point conversion rather than a game-tying extra point failed.

Rogers had no plans to mention that loss to his players this week, but he did bring it up unprompted in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. So at the very least, the coaching staff remembers that painful day. SDSU was ranked 2nd in the nation at the time, but that loss disrupted a season that had national championship aspirations and ultimately fell short.

The Salukis have an opportunity to do something similar on Saturday. After going 5-6 last year SIU has already equaled that win total, which includes a win over an FBS team in Northern Illinois. They were 4-0 and steaming towards a top-three ranking until a humbling 31-3 loss at Youngstown State. Now they'll play host to the Jacks on their homecoming, hoping to put a stop to an SDSU team that's been nothing shy of a machine in their national title defense.

"We understand the challenge that's coming," Hill said. "The amount of talent and the way they go about their business — the physical nature they play with, the fundamentals they play with, it's hard to find much on the film where they're out of place or not playing extremely hard. So you're gonna have to go out and earn this win. You have to compete at the highest level."

The Jacks are coming off arguably their most impressive performance yet; certainly their most complete. The defense held UNI without a touchdown and forced five turnovers while the offense reached 40 points for the fifth time in six games. SDSU averages 43 points per game and their defense allows an average of 13. They're rushing for 255 yards and throwing for 211.

Individually, Isaiah Davis has 594 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry, while Amar Johnson (377), Angel Johnson (232) and quarterback Mark Gronowski (146 yards, six touchdowns) are all factors in the running game, too.

Gronowski has completed 69 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and only one pick, spreading the ball around to multiple backs, receivers and tight ends.

Their defense has had bouts of inconsistency but seemed to take a big step last week. Linebackers Savieon Williamson, Jason Freeman and Isaiah Stalbird have been the backbone on that side of the ball.

SIU was once something of a finesse team built to win shootouts, but they've made clear strides on defense and in physicality.

They limit opponents to 19.3 points per game and have been especially good against the run, holding opponents to 69 yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry.

"They've simplified, which allows your team to play fast," Rogers said of the Saluki defense. "They're really good in the back end, and they play physical up front. They play in an attacking type of mindset, it's almost a 3-3 defense (with five defensive backs) so they can hit you at different levels. They pursue really hard to football. We're gonna have to out-compete them and out-physical them."

Veteran quarterback Nic Baker leads the SIU offense. He has seven touchdown passes and averages more than 220 yards per game. Ro Elliott has five rushing touchdowns and averages 6.4 yards per carry, while Vinson Davis (29 catches) and Izaiah Hartrup (28 catches) have been the top receivers. D'Ante Cox, who had 46 catches for 696 yards last year, is expected to return to action after missing three games with injury.