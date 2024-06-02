What you need to know about the softball state championships

Softball state tournament schedule

Class 4A quarterfinals: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Stillwater (19-5) vs. (1) Rosemount (21-4)

(5) St. Michael-Albertville (18-5) vs. (4) New Prague (19-3)

Eden Prairie (16-6) vs. (2) Forest Lake (18-4)

Edina (16-9) vs. (3) Rogers (19-3)

Class 3A quarterfinals: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

Benilde-St. Margaret's (8-14) vs. (1) Cretin-Derham Hall (18-6)

(5) St. Francis (18-5) vs. (4) Rocori (19-2)

Simley (16-7) vs. (2) Winona (19-4)

North Branch (9-13) vs. (3) Mankato East (17-6)

Class 2A quarterfinals: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Glencoe-Silver Lake (20-5) vs. (1) Randolph (24-1)

(5) St. Agnes (22-2) vs. (4) Proctor (20-4)

Dassel-Cokato (19-4) vs. (2) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (21-2)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (22-3) vs. (3) St. Cloud Cathedral (22-2)

Class 1A quarterfinals: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Northome/Kelliher (19-3) vs. (1) New Ulm Cathedral (23-2)

(5) Moose Lake/Willow River (13-10) vs. (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (22-4)

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (15-4) vs. (2) Red Lake Falls (22-4)

West Lutheran (17-4) vs. (3) Blooming Prairie (19-5)

Semifinals: Thursday

Classes 4A and 3A, 2 p.m.

Classes 2A and 1A, 4:30 p.m.

Championship games: Friday

Class 4A, 10 a.m.

Class 3A, noon

Class 2A, 2 p.m.

Class 1A, 4 p.m.

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

All games are played at Caswell Park in North Mankato

. . .

Tickets

Cost ranges from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

More coverage

Tournament information

