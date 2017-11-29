Need to Know: Samaje Perine, injuries could determine Redskins' fate

Need to Know: A look at the state of the Redskins including the top storylines and a look ahead.

Here is what you need to know on this Wednesday, November 29, one day before the Washington Redskins play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Timeline

Today's schedule: Travel to Dallas

-Redskins @ Chargers (12/10) 11

-Cardinals @ Redskins (12/17) 18

The state of the Redskins, Week 13

Top three storylines:

Still in it-When the show the graphics with the playoff picture on TV, the 5-6 Redskins are near the bottom of the "in the hunt" category. They are hanging there by a thread but they are still there. Another loss would make things very difficult, two would eliminate them. Each game is a true must-win and even if they finish with 10 wins they will not be guaranteed a wild card spot.

Samaje Perine starting to roll-After struggling earlier in the year and getting benched for a couple of game, Perine is suddenly a productive back. The rookie ran for 117 and 100 yards in the last two games. His increase in productivity coincides with his elevation into the starting job after Rob Kelley went on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries. The hope is that he can keep it going as the Redskins have problems winning if they can't run the ball.

Injuries still an issue-The Redskins have seven starters plus a few key contributors on injured reserve and they can't help now (although Jonathan Allen may be back in Week 15). But there is a good chance that Trent Williams will be able to play the rest of the season and perhaps Jordan Reed will be there to contribute down the stretch. Whether they take any steps backward while they are moving forward on the injury front will be a major determining factor in their ability to make a run.

Next three games

Thursday vs. Cowboys (5-6)-The playoffs start tomorrow. One team will drop to 5-7. At that point, even running the table is unlikely to result in a playoff berth given that the loser will fall to the 13th seed. The winner's prize is another four games of desperation but that team will have a beating heart.

December 10 @ Chargers (5-6)-Playing in the weaker AFC, the Chargers have the same record as the Redskins but they are just a game out of the wild card, needing to pass only three teams to get in. With Phillip Rivers playing well and a ferocious defensive front, this is the toughest game remaining on the Redskins' schedule.

December 18 vs. Cardinals (5-6)-The Cardinals finally got what could be called a quality win by beating Jacksonville. Their four previous wins had come against losing teams including two over the 1-10 49ers. This could be another playoff elimination game on the horizon.

