'They know what their role is at the moment'

[Getty Images]

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher are "growing into" their England roles, according to former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The two midfielders were second-half substitutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024, coming on at a time when Gareth Southgate's side were struggling to match Serbia, and both made instant impacts.

Gallagher added energy and intensity into the centre of the pitch, while Bowen created a chance for Harry Kane to score England's second goal, only for the captain to be denied by a superb save from Predrag Rajkovic.

"The game was screaming out for a change. Jarrod Bowen came on, it was a big moment for him coming on in a major tournament and straight away he created that chance for Harry Kane down the right-hand side," said Hart on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"Conor Gallagher, I thought he was exceptional. He was everywhere, the energy he brought, the second balls and the fouls he won were so important in this victory.

"We just looked a little bit leggy and the distances between us and Serbia grew and we just lost control of the game. [Southgate] could have made the changes earlier, but when they came on they had a great impact."

Both players were included in the squad after playing integral roles for their clubs last season.

"Jarrod Bowen is just so direct, there is no thrills. He gets the ball, he wants to drive at defenders and hurt them and he did that straight away," added the ex-England number one.

"I think they [Gallagher and Bowen] know their places at the moment and it is a good place. They are growing into it. They will have aspirations of course, everyone has aspirations and wants to be on the pitch at the start of the game, but they know what their role is at the moment and they want to grab it, develop it and move with it and that is the strength of a really good squad."

