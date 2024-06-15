Get to know the 'Roaders: Jacques Pucheu

Jun. 14—Jacques Pucheu has made a splash in his last two games starting for the Cleburne Railroaders.

The left-handed pitcher matched his longest outing of the season on Sunday with

seven innings pitched, four hits but no runs given up as the Railroaders defeated the Gary SouthShort RailCats 9-1 at home.

He also lasted seven innings on June 4, allowing only one run off two hits in a 12-4 win.

Pucheu, who the 'Roaders signed on May 14, is from Gulfport, Mississippi.

He is in his sixth year of professional baseball, having played for the Cincinnati organization from 2019-23, reaching AAA Louisville in 2022. In 2023, he played in the Atlantic League, pitching in relief for Southern Maryland, making 34 appearances for the Blue Crabs, with a 3.12 ERA on the year.

followed by a short stint in Mexico earlier this year.

He pitched in the Arizona Fall League, an off-season sports league owned and operated by Major League Baseball.

He was the single season strikeout leader at Austin Peay State University in 2019 and led the state of Mississippi in strikeouts in 2015, leading his team to a district title for the first time in school history.

While at Austin Peay, Pucheu became the first Governors pitcher with two 100-strikeout seasons during their career and the eighth one to record 200 career strikeouts. He went 17-10 with a 3.81 ERA with the Governors from 2017-19.

Pucheu said Baker Mayfield is an athlete that he has looked up to as a role model.

"A rowdy bunch" is how Pucheu said his coaches and teammates would describe him.

As for what he's learned from his time as a professional athlete?

"Don't take it for granted," he said. "Try to make someone's day better every time you show up."