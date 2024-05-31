Get to know the 'Roaders: Blaze Brothers

May 30—This is the second season for Blaze Brothers to don a Cleburne Railroaders jersey.

The Springdale, Arkansas, outfielder played for Cowley County Community College, Northeastern State University and Oral Roberts University.

During the JUCO World Series, Brothers hit a grand slam to advance his team to the next round. He played in the MLB draft league during a summer and played really well before committed to ORU, where his team competed in the College World Series.

Brothers said that he has always looked up to his dad as a role model because he played for the Chicago Bears in the NFL and the Canadian Football League.

"Even though I went the baseball route I have always looked up to him because he was the only one in the family to play a sport at a high level," he said.

Brothers said he thinks his teammates and coaches would consider him a hustler.

"Dedicated to the team and the game," he said. "Learning how to prepare for a game on your own."

As far as one important lesson he's learned during his time as a professional athlete? Brothers said to learn from experienced guys surrounding him.