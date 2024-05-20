What to know about Republic FC’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes

What to know about Republic FC’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Republic FC is one of 16 teams left in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Indomitable Club is hosting MLS squad San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It’ll be the second time in three seasons that the Republic FC will host a Round of 16 match.

History between the NorCal clubs

Tuesday night will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Sacramento and San Jose with all matchups coming in the U.S. Open Cup.

The last time the two clubs met was in the Round of 16 during the 2022 tournament, resulting in a 2-0 win for the Republic FC at Heart Health Park.

That 2022 victory began a stretch of three consecutive upset wins over MLS clubs, leading up to the Republic FC’s appearance in the Open Cup finals. Sacramento became the first lower-division club to reach the final in 14 years, but ultimately lost to Orlando City SC.

Team captain Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez, Luis Felipe and Daniel Vitiello are current Republic FC players who were part of the 2022 historic run.

Prior to the 2022 matchup, San Jose claimed the first three meetings in 2014, 2015 and 2019.

In a preseason exhibition match, Republic FC and the Earthquakes played to a 1-1 in February.

How both clubs got here

Sacramento began its Open Cup run in the Round of 32 with a 2-0 victory against fellow USL Championship club against Monterey Bay FC on May 7.

San Jose clinched its spot in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over USL Championship club Oakland Roots SC.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Republic FC is one of two unbeaten clubs in the USL Championship and the last remaining undefeated squad in the Western Conference.

The Republic FC sit atop the Western Conference standings at 5-0-5. A loss to San Jose won’t affect its record, as it only counts matches in league play.

The Earthquakes currently rank last in the Western Conference of the MLS with a 3-10-1 record.

What is the U.S. Open Cup? An explainer on the nation’s oldest soccer tournament

Are tickets still available?

The match is expected to sell out, but there are still some tickets available online.

