Need to Know: After the Redskins' draft, whose jobs may be in danger?

Need to Know: The Redskins had a solid draft and that means that in the zero-sum game of NFL roster composition, some Redskins who were on the roster last year may not be around in 2018.

Here is what you need to know on this Thursday, May 3, eight days before the Washington Redskins hold their rookie minicamp.

Redskins in jeopardy after the draft

An NFL roster is a zero-sum game. If one player gets a job, another player comes off of the 53-man roster. That means that when a team has a good draft, a number of players who were on the team last year may be gone. Here are a few players who have shakier futures with the Redskins after the draft.

Defensive line: Stacy McGee, Ziggy Hood-A player may start to sweat a little when his team drafts one player at his position. He will get very uncomfortable if they take two. That is where McGee and Hood are after the Redskins drafted Da'Ron Payne and Tim Settle last week. McGee played well last year, and the coaches love Hood's leadership and work ethic. But at least one of them may have to go.

Running back: Rob Kelley-He is one of Jay Gruden' favorites and that helps. But his situation became precarious with the addition of Derrius Guice. Kelley was the starter last year but Guice is likely to supplant him in that role. If a numbers game forces the Redskins to keep three running backs instead of four, Kelley likely would be the odd man out. And even if they keep four, one of them could be Kapri Bibbs, who can work as the third-down back behind Chris Thompson.

Inside linebacker: Martrell Spaight, Josh Harvey-Clemons-In three years with the team Spaight has been inconsistent when injuries pushed him into the starting lineup. It wouldn't be surprising if fifth-round pick Shaun Dion Hamilton pushed him off the roster. Hamilton also may displace Harvey-Clemons, a seventh-round pick last year. It seems that Spaight is more vulnerable because Harvey-Clemons is learning to play the nickel linebacker role as he converts from playing safety in college.

Wide receiver: Robert Davis, Maurice Harris, Brian Quick-The Redskins signed Paul Richardson to a lucrative free-agent contract that locks him on the roster. They didn't spend a draft pick on a receiver until pick No. 256 when they took Trey Quinn out of SMU. He may have more going for him than your typical seventh-round selection. Quinn led college football with 114 receptions last year and Jay Gruden reported lobbied to have him drafted on multiple occasions when they were on the clock prior to that last pick. If Quinn does make it, at least one of the other three should be on but none of them should feel safe.

Cornerback: Josh Holsey-The Redskins did draft cornerback Greg Stroman in the seventh, the same round in which Holsey was taken. Stroman could push Holsey, who played just nine snaps on defense last year, off of the roster. The rookie's punt-returning ability could give him the edge. But the numbers work in favor of both Holsey and Stroman possibly making it. Gruden has said that they likely will keep six cornerbacks so that leaves room for those two along with Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Orlando Scandrick, and Fabian Moreau.

