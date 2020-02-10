Get to know Red Sox prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, acquired in Mookie Betts trade

OK, let's try this again.

Last week, we introduced you to pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol after it was reported the Boston Red Sox acquired him from the Minnesota Twins in a deal that sent superstar outielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Well, Betts and Price are still headed to L.A., but Graterol will no longer be coming to Boston. In fact, he'll be joining Betts and Price out west.

So who are the Red Sox getting in this revised deal? They'll still receive 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo, but instead of Graterol, they'll reportedly acquire Dodgers prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

Here's what to know about the two youngsters.

JETER DOWNS

Downs is ranked No. 44 in MLB's top 100 prospect list and immediately will become the best talent in Boston's farm system, right along with Triston Casas.

The 21-year-old middle infielder was selected in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. In December 2018, he was traded to L.A. in the deal that sent Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer to Cincinnati.

Downs spent 107 games in 2019 with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes of the Class A-Advanced California League. There, he hit .269/.354/.507 with 19 home runs and 75 RBI. He also spent 12 games with Double-A Tulsa, hitting five homers and driving in 11 runs.

CONNOR WONG

Wong was a 2017 third-round selection by the Dodgers. The 23-year-old's primary position is catcher, but he has also contributed at second and third base over the last couple of years.

In his 71 games at High-A, Wong slashed .245/.306/.507 15 homers and 51 RBI. He also spent 40 games at Double-A Tulsa, where he hit .349/.393/.604 with nine homers and drove in 31 runs.

Wong needs to cut down on the strikeouts (143 in 111 games last year) but his bat and versatility in the field has him projected as a future big-leaguer.

