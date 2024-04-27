What to know about receiver Tahj Washington, the Dolphins’ seventh-round pick

About Tahj Washington

▪ Name: Tahj Washington.

▪ Position: Receiver.

▪ School: USC

▪ Height, weight: 5-10, 174.

▪ Age: 22.

▪ Outlook: Since redshirting as a freshman at Memphis in 2019, Washington has been consistently productive at multiple stops. In 2019, he led all freshmen across the nation with 743 receiving yards and then transferred to USC, where he played the next three seasons, topping 600 yards in every one. Last year, he went over 1,000 yards for the first time, catching 59 passes for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Trojans. He’s another speedy offensive weapon for the Dolphins — he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at his pro day — even if his size will pose concerns. At the same time, he could provide some value on special teams, as he was USC’s gunner on punts in each of the last two seasons, too. His future is in the slot, too, and Miami is still looking for a long-term answer to play there, alongside fellow wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.