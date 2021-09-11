What you need to know to get ready for Oklahoma vs. Western Carolina

The Oklahoma Sooners face the Western Carolina Catamounts today with an opportunity to start the season 2-0. Coming off a win over Tulane, the Sooners have some things to correct before facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers next week.

The most important aspect has to be their mentality. As Lincoln Riley admitted in his postgame press conference, the Sooners didn’t have the right mentality coming out of halftime. OU needs to find an edge and mentality that will carry them for 60 minutes. It’s not enough to have a dominant quarter as they did in the second quarter of week one. For the Oklahoma Sooners to achieve the goals they’ve set before themselves, they need to play for a full 60 minutes and play relentless football.

Though it’s a significant step up in competition for the Catamounts, their quarterback Rogan Wells is an experienced player that could pose some problems for the Sooners’ defense. An athletic player, it’ll be important to get pressure on him early and finish with sacks. Getting pressure on Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt wasn’t the problem, containing him was.

The Sooners can’t let the Catamounts get comfortable on Owen Field. On offense, they have to finish drives. Against a team like Western Carolina, kicking five field goals might be enough, but that won’t carry them through the rest of the schedule. This team has to score touchdowns at a better rate.

As you get ready for tonight’s matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Western Carolina Catamounts, here are the top storylines to get you ready for kickoff.

Who are the Western Carolina Catamounts?

Our own Bryant Crews (a Western Carolina Alum) provides insight on the history of Western Carolina, including some notes on their current head coach Kerwin Bell.

Bell, a former quarterback, was the SEC player of the year at the University of Florida in 1984 and has seen success on the field as a player and coach. Bell was the head coach at Division II Valdosta State when they won the national championship in 2018. Bell brings a high level of football IQ and a winning mentality to a program desperate for both. - Crews

Threat assessment: 3 Catamounts to watch on Saturday

Jay Attal comes through for his weekly piece, taking a look at the three players the Oklahoma Sooners need to be concerned about. In this week's look at Western Carolina, the Catamounts' quarterback provides a similar challenge to Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.

Like Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, Rogan Wells can hurt you with his arm as well as his legs. Wells flung the football 44 times while taking just one sack in his WCU debut. In addition to his 275 passing yards, the dual-threat signal-caller tacked on an additional touchdown and 75 yards on the ground. - Attal

Defensive Rotation hurt the Sooners in week 1

One of the bigger takeaways from Saturday's game against Tulane was the efforts of Alex Grinch to get his guys some meaningful snaps. Players weren't able to get into much of a rhythm at times and the second half results reflected the defensive inconsistency.

In a game that wasn’t a “laugher,” two of your starting defensive linemen logged less than than 50 percent of the defensive snaps. Yes, getting players some in-game experience is fine but playing starters less than 50 percent of the snaps can certainly lead to mishaps and missed assignments. - Crews

Who helps lighten the load at Running Back?

Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray were the only running backs to get touches in last week's win over Tulane. Lincoln Riley tried to use wide receiver and bubble screens to act as an extension of the run game in order to not over work his "starting running backs." It was expected that Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles would get some work, but they didn't see a single snap. This week, expect that to change as Lincoln Riley reiterated that his two backup runners will get some playing time this season. Today feels like a good day for that to happen.

This week’s game against Western Carolina should provide the Sooners’ coaching staff an opportunity to see Hudson and Knowles in action. The first-team offense and defense need to hold up their end of the bargain, but the Sooners have to get these guys on the field and let them play. Injuries at the running back position are common. It’s a position that takes a pounding. Oklahoma needs to have an answer if Kennedy Brooks or Eric Gray are lost for a game or two or the season. - John Williams

Defensive Keys to Saturday's Game

Beating Western Carolina shouldn't be too tough of a task, but the Sooners' strength is upfront and that's where they'll win the day.

The first line of defense is the most important. Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, and Jalen Redmond must dominate. These guys all flashed last Saturday against Tulane but it must happen from the start and they must set the tone for the guys that will spell them. This defense is spearheaded by the defensive front and everything else flows from their ability to control things. - Crews

Offensive Keys to the Game

As much as the defensive rotation took the press last week, finding a secondary receiver to Marvin Mims is something to watch this week as the Sooners take on the Catamounts.

Finding complements to pair with Marvin Mims should still be at the top of the Sooners’ list of things to check off as the schedule cranks up. Look for the Sooners to target guys like Jadon Haselwood, Michael Woods, and Mario Williams to continue to open this offense up. - Crews

Who doesn't love some Bold Predictions?

The defense had a dominant second quarter last week, forcing three fumbles. This week, Bryant Crews thinks the defense provides some turnover diversity and keeps the good times rolling in his Bold Predictions about the defense ahead of tonight's game.

However, let’s diversify the type of turnovers. The Sooners will record a strip-sack, a forced fumble on a running back or receiver, and two interceptions. Billy Bowman, who was dangerously close to his first interception in his first game, will get it this week. The second will go to Woodi Washington. - Crews

While the defense will continue something that started last week, our Jay Attal believes a first for the 2021 season will occur for the Sooners in his Bold Predictions for tonight's matchup.

Brooks will continue to get his reps. As he should, he deserves every one of them. But he proved last week he’s the same caliber of runner he was in 2019. It would be most helpful if Eric Gray is the running back who makes a statement this week. Whether he does it off 15+ rushes or two or three breakaway runs, I predict Gray is the leading man on the ground tomorrow. - Attal

Big 12 and Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

It's going to be a fun week in Big 12 play as Iowa State takes on Iowa, Texas plays Arkansas, and TCU faces California. Several big-time non-conference matchups for the Big 12 to assert itself. John Williams took you through each of the Big 12 games and provided his predictions for this week's action while the staff here at Sooners Wire gave you their thoughts on the Sooners matchup with Western Carolina.

