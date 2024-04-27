What to know about Rams’ seventh-round NFL Draft pick KT Leveston from Kansas State

The development of K.T. Leveston at left tackle helped the Kansas State football team win the 2022 Big 12 championship. It also helped put the Waco, Texas, native on NFL Draft radars.

On Saturday, Leveston fulfilled a dream when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round with the No. 254 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Leveston racked up 50 games of experience during his six-year career with the Wildcats, including 32 starts, with 27 of them coming the past two seasons. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention in both seasons, while only being flagged one time in his final two seasons, which spanned 1,842 offensive snaps.

He measured 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds at the NFL Combine, a massive frame that likely means he will move to the guard position on the offensive line at the next level. Leveston was correctly projected by several national outlets to be selected in the seventh round.

“Full-time college tackle who might need to become a full-time guard in order to minimize his weaknesses and maximize his strengths,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “Leveston doesn’t play with the best pad level, but still flashes impressive pop and an ability to maul and strain at the point of attack. Leveston doesn’t always look fluid and clean, but he has the power traits to become a good backup who can step in and start if needed.”

Leveston is the third K-State player to be drafted, joining tight end Ben Sinnott (second round, No. 53 pick to Washington Commands) and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (third round, No. 73 pick to Dallas Cowboys).

The Rams are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them lose in the NFC Wild Card round.