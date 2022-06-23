What to know about quarterback Arch Manning, the No.1 football recruit for Class of 2023

The most highly sought-after football recruit in recent memory is officially off the market. Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023, verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns Thursday.

The wunderkind has been the focus of college football fans since videos of him as a 15-year-old throwing the ball garnered millions of views.

Here's why Arch Manning is considered a can't-miss prospect.

The Mannings: Football royalty

As much as football ability is important, there's only one place to start. With his last name, Arch was born into football royalty. The future Texas quarterback is the nephew of former No. 1 overall picks Peyton and Eli Manning, the grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning and the son of Cooper Manning, who was recruited by Ole Miss before a spinal injury halted his playing career.

What schools were recruiting Arch Manning

Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas, LSU and Georgia were the primary schools vying for Manning's talents. He narrowed the list to Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

After visits to each of his final three suitors, Alabama appeared to have fallen out of the running as the Tide received a commitment from Eli Holstein in May. In a visit to Georgia earlier this month, Arch was seen donning a Bulldogs uniform, which enamored many on social media.

Manning's relationship with Texas head coach and play-caller Steve Sarkisian likely helped sell the young QB on the Longhorns.

Sarkisian currently has quarterback Quinn Ewers, formerly the No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2021, on the roster after Ewers transferred from Ohio State. Ewers, like Manning, also had a perfect rating as a recruit.

What makes Manning so good?

Even without the name, Arch has proven that his skills and athleticism are legit albeit playing on a team in Louisiana's Division III. He has a prototypical frame for a quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Manning has the elite arm talent, possessing every throw needed as a pocket passer. He has an "exceptional deep ball, flashing outstanding touch and ball placement allowing him to throw his receivers open," according to 247 Sports. He also has good mobility outside the pocket and can keep the defense honest.

High school career at Isidore Newman

Manning's prodigious throwing ability was apparent immediately at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, the same school his father and two uncles attended. He ended his freshman season with 34 touchdowns and 2,438 yards over 10 games, according to MaxPreps.

As a junior last season, he threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns, according to 247 Sports, ending the season with a loss to Lafayette Christian in the state semifinals.

Manning is a two-sport athlete, winning a Division III state championship in basketball last season.

