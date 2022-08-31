What you should know about Purdue's nationally-televised opener vs. Penn State

Purdue opens the 2022 season with a nationally-televised Big Ten game at Ross-Ade Stadium against Penn State.

The Boilermakers are coming off a resurgent 9-4 season capped by a thrilling Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee. Coach Jeff Brohm brings back quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

The Nittany Lions went 7-6 in 2021, falling to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. They started the season 5-0 but managed wins only over Maryland and Rutgers the rest of the way. Coach James Franklin brings back quarterback Sean Clifford.

When does Purdue play Penn State?

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

How can I watch Purdue vs. Penn State?

The game will be shown on Fox. Gus Johnson will have play-by-play, Joel Klatt will have analysis and Jenny Taft will have sideline reporting.

Purdue-Penn State game was traded for Joe Buck

This matchup had been originally scheduled for ESPN, but the network traded the rights to the Purdue-Penn State game for announcer Joe Buck, who will announce "Monday Night Football" games.

How can I listen to the Purdue-Penn State game?

The game can be heard on 96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis, with Tim Netwon on play-by-play, Pete Quinn and Rob Blackman as analysts, and Kelly Kitchel with sideline reporting. It's also available on Sirius XM Channel 195 and on the TuneIn app.

Is Purdue favored over Penn State?

Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite, according to the Vegas Insider consensus, and the over/under is 52.5 total points.

Purdue vs. Penn State series

Penn State beat Purdue 35-7 in their most recent meeting in 2019. The Nittany Lions have won 9 straight in the series. Purdue's most recent win came in 2004, when it was ranked No. 9 in the nation and improved to 5-0 with a 20-13 victory.

Purdue players to watch

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell (71.8% completions, 3,711 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions in 2021) ... Tight end Payne Durham (45 catches, 467 yards, 6 TDs) ... Wide receiver Broc Thompson (30 catches, 457 yards, 4 TDs) ... Running back King Doerue (533 rushing yards, 2 TDs) ... Safety Cam Allen (65 tackles, 4 interceptions) ... Kicker Mitchell Fineran (24-of-29 field goals, long of 49 yards, 40-of-42 PATs)

Penn State players to watch

Quarterback Sean Clifford (61% completions, 3,107 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs) ... Running back Keyvone Lee (530 rushing yards, 2 TDs) ... Wide receiver Parker Washington (64 catches, 820 yards, 4 TDs) ... Safety Ja'Ayir Brown (73 tackles, 6 INTs).

