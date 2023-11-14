What you should know about Purdue basketball playing in the Maui Invitational

No. 2 Purdue men's basketball (USA TODAY) heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22.

The field includes No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Marquette, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 25 UCLA, Syracuse and host Chaminade.

The games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus. The usual venue, the Lahania Civic Center, is being used as a relief center in the wake of summer wildfires that ravaged the island.

Maui Invitational schedule

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET, Game 1: Tennessee vs. Syracuse, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET, Game 2: Purdue vs. Gonzaga, ESPN2

9 p.m. ET, Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade, ESPNU

11:30 p.m. ET, Game 4: UCLA vs. Marquette, ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, ESPN2

8 p.m.. ET: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Third-place game, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET: Championship game, ESPN

9:30 p.m. ET: Seventh-place game, ESPNU

Midnight ET: Fifth-place game, ESPN2

What channel is Purdue basketball in the Maui Invitational on?

TV: All games are on ESPN networks

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball key players

Through 3 games

Zach Edey (20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 blocked shots); Braden Smith (11.7 points, 50% 3FG, 8.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds); Lance Jones (9.7 points, 3.7 assists); Fletcher Loyer (8.3 points, 41.7% 3FG); Myles Colvin (8.3 points, 70% 3FG).

Key players at Maui Invitational

Kansas: Hunter Dickinson (19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds); Kevin McCullar Jr. (18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists); K.J. Adams Jr. (13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds)

Marquette: Kam Jones (21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists); Oso Ighodaro (13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds); Tyler Kolek (10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists)

Tennessee: Dalton Knecht (20.5 points); Josiah-Jordan James (13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds); Jordan Gainey (12.0 points).

Gonzaga: Braden Huff (19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds); Ryan Nembhard (16.0 points, 7.0 assists); Nolan Hickman (15.0 points)

UCLA: Adem Bona (17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds); Sebastian Mack (13.5 points); Lazar Stefanovic (11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds)

Syracuse: Judah Mintz (23.0 points, 3.5 assists); J.J. Starling (13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists); Justin Taylor (13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds)

Chaminade: Jamir Thomas (20.0 points); Isaac Amaral-Artharee (19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds); Ross Reeves (12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists)

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date location, opponent time, TV/result Oct. 28, Saturday at Arkansas (exhibition) L, 81-77, OT Nov. 1, Wednesday vs. Grace (exhibition) W, 98-51 Nov. 6, Monday vs. Samford W, 98-45 Nov. 10, Friday vs. Morehead State W, 87-57 Nov. 13, Monday vs. Xavier W, 83-71 Nov. 20, Monday vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii 5 p.m., ESPN2 Nov. 21, Tuesday vs. Tennessee or Syracuse in Hawaii 2:30 or 8 p.m., TBA Nov. 22, Wednesday vs. TBA in Hawaii TBA, TBA Nov. 28, Tuesday vs. Texas Southern 8:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 1, Friday at Northwestern 9 p.m., BTN Dec. 4, Monday vs. Iowa 7 p.m., BTN Dec. 9, Saturday vs. Alabama in Toronto 1:30 p.m., Fox Dec. 16, Saturday vs. Arizona in Indianapolis 4:30 p.m., Peacock Dec. 21, Thursday vs. Jacksonville 6:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 29, Friday vs. Eastern Kentucky 5 or 7 p.m., BTN Jan. 2, Tuesday at Maryland 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 5, Friday vs. Illinois 8:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 9, Tuesday at Nebraska 9 p.m., Peacock Jan. 13, Saturday vs. Penn State 2:15 p.m., BTN Jan. 16, Tuesday at Indiana 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 20, Saturday at Iowa 2 p.m., FS1 Jan. 23, Tuesday vs. Michigan 9 p.m., Peacock Jan. 28, Sunday at Rutgers 1 p.m., Fox Jan. 31, Wednesday vs. Northwestern 6:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 4, Sunday at Wisconsin 1 p.m., CBS Feb. 10, Saturday vs. Indiana 8 p.m., Fox Feb. 15, Thursday vs. Minnesota 8:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 18, Sunday at Ohio State 1 p.m., CBS Feb. 22, Thursday vs. Rutgers 7 p.m., FS1 Feb. 25, Sunday at Michigan 2 p.m., CBS March 2, Saturday vs. Michigan State 8 p.m., Fox March 5, Tuesday at Illinois 7 p.m., Peacock March 10, Sunday, vs. Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., Fox March 13-17 Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball in Maui Invitational schedule, TV, key players