What you should know about Purdue basketball playing in the Maui Invitational
No. 2 Purdue men's basketball (USA TODAY) heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22.
The field includes No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Marquette, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 25 UCLA, Syracuse and host Chaminade.
The games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus. The usual venue, the Lahania Civic Center, is being used as a relief center in the wake of summer wildfires that ravaged the island.
Maui Invitational schedule
Monday, Nov. 20, 2023
2:30 p.m. ET, Game 1: Tennessee vs. Syracuse, ESPN2
5 p.m. ET, Game 2: Purdue vs. Gonzaga, ESPN2
9 p.m. ET, Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade, ESPNU
11:30 p.m. ET, Game 4: UCLA vs. Marquette, ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
2:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, ESPN2
5 p.m. ET: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, ESPN2
8 p.m.. ET: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
2:30 p.m. ET: Third-place game, ESPN2
5 p.m. ET: Championship game, ESPN
9:30 p.m. ET: Seventh-place game, ESPNU
Midnight ET: Fifth-place game, ESPN2
What channel is Purdue basketball in the Maui Invitational on?
TV: All games are on ESPN networks
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball key players
Through 3 games
Zach Edey (20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 blocked shots); Braden Smith (11.7 points, 50% 3FG, 8.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds); Lance Jones (9.7 points, 3.7 assists); Fletcher Loyer (8.3 points, 41.7% 3FG); Myles Colvin (8.3 points, 70% 3FG).
Key players at Maui Invitational
Kansas: Hunter Dickinson (19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds); Kevin McCullar Jr. (18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists); K.J. Adams Jr. (13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds)
Marquette: Kam Jones (21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists); Oso Ighodaro (13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds); Tyler Kolek (10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists)
Tennessee: Dalton Knecht (20.5 points); Josiah-Jordan James (13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds); Jordan Gainey (12.0 points).
Gonzaga: Braden Huff (19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds); Ryan Nembhard (16.0 points, 7.0 assists); Nolan Hickman (15.0 points)
UCLA: Adem Bona (17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds); Sebastian Mack (13.5 points); Lazar Stefanovic (11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds)
Syracuse: Judah Mintz (23.0 points, 3.5 assists); J.J. Starling (13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists); Justin Taylor (13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds)
Chaminade: Jamir Thomas (20.0 points); Isaac Amaral-Artharee (19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds); Ross Reeves (12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists)
Purdue basketball news
Welcome sight: Colvin had reputation as a dunker. Freshman showing he can shoot, too.
Player ratings: Zach Edey too big, Braden Smith too good
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
5 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee or Syracuse in Hawaii
2:30 or 8 p.m., TBA
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. TBA in Hawaii
TBA, TBA
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
8:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
9 p.m., BTN
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
1:30 p.m., Fox
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
5 or 7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball in Maui Invitational schedule, TV, key players