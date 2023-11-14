Advertisement

What you should know about Purdue basketball playing in the Maui Invitational

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
No. 2 Purdue men's basketball (USA TODAY) heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22.

The field includes No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Marquette, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 25 UCLA, Syracuse and host Chaminade.

The games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus. The usual venue, the Lahania Civic Center, is being used as a relief center in the wake of summer wildfires that ravaged the island.

Maui Invitational schedule

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET, Game 1: Tennessee vs. Syracuse, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET, Game 2: Purdue vs. Gonzaga, ESPN2

9 p.m. ET, Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade, ESPNU

11:30 p.m. ET, Game 4: UCLA vs. Marquette, ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, ESPN2

8 p.m.. ET: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Third-place game, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET: Championship game, ESPN

9:30 p.m. ET: Seventh-place game, ESPNU

Midnight ET: Fifth-place game, ESPN2

What channel is Purdue basketball in the Maui Invitational on?

TV: All games are on ESPN networks

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball key players

Through 3 games

Zach Edey (20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 blocked shots); Braden Smith (11.7 points, 50% 3FG, 8.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds); Lance Jones (9.7 points, 3.7 assists); Fletcher Loyer (8.3 points, 41.7% 3FG); Myles Colvin (8.3 points, 70% 3FG).

Key players at Maui Invitational

Kansas: Hunter Dickinson (19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds); Kevin McCullar Jr. (18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists); K.J. Adams Jr. (13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds)

Marquette: Kam Jones (21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists); Oso Ighodaro (13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds); Tyler Kolek (10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists)

Tennessee: Dalton Knecht (20.5 points); Josiah-Jordan James (13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds); Jordan Gainey (12.0 points).

Gonzaga: Braden Huff (19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds); Ryan Nembhard (16.0 points, 7.0 assists); Nolan Hickman (15.0 points)

UCLA: Adem Bona (17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds); Sebastian Mack (13.5 points); Lazar Stefanovic (11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds)

Syracuse: Judah Mintz (23.0 points, 3.5 assists); J.J. Starling (13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists); Justin Taylor (13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds)

Chaminade: Jamir Thomas (20.0 points); Isaac Amaral-Artharee (19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds); Ross Reeves (12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists)

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-45

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

5 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee or Syracuse in Hawaii

2:30 or 8 p.m., TBA

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. TBA in Hawaii

TBA, TBA

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

8:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

9 p.m., BTN

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

1:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

4:30 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

5 or 7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

