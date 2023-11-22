What you need to know for Polk County teams in Round 3 of the football playoffs

Here some bad news for Lakeland football’s future opponents. With players returning from suspension and injury, coach Marvin Frazier said his team could have everybody together Friday night for the first time since playing Seffner Armwood in the Kickoff Classic.

“Finally,” he said. “It’s weird. It’s like, 'What do we have?' It’s 99 percent. There’s a good chance we have everybody back.”

The injuries began with running back D’Marius Rucker in the season opener against Miami Norland.

“It’s been a downward spiral ever since,” Frazier said.

Rucker missed two more games, played against Osceola then was injured again, along with fellow running back Jordan Henderson, against Winter Haven and missed the rest of the regular season.

Regional semifinals: Dominant defense paves way to Lakeland's 2nd win over Bartow in 2023 to advance to Round 3

Regional semifinals: Lake Wales uses stingy defense to overcome mistakes and win 27th straight game

Quarterback Zander Smith missed most of two games when he was injured early in the Winter Haven game, and in his first game back, the Dreadnaughts protected him by not throwing a lot.

Lakeland also has been missing offensive linemen, which proved costly on a blocked field goal in the Clearwater International loss. So it could be a different Lakeland team that hits the field Friday night in the Class 4S, Region 2 finals.

“We were calling plays at practice (on Monday) that we haven’t called in two or three months,” Frazier said. “We were able to that after we had to change it up for the other guys, who couldn’t do what some of the other guys could do. So today, we knew we were fully loaded and were calling some of the plays that we love.”

Lakeland is one of three Polk County teams still alive. Here are some things to know in the three games.

Lake Minneola (9-3) at Lakeland (9-3)

Lakeland's Jameson Young falls toward the end zone and scores a touchdown against Bartow in last week's playoff win.

About Lake Minneola: Lake Minneola is coming off a 42-28 victory over Wiregrass Ranch. It was the Hawks' eighth consecutive victory. Lake Minneola scored at least 35 points in each of the eight wins, including more than 40 points seven times and more than 60 points twice. Through 11 games, Lake Minneola has thrown for 2,811 yards and 27 touchdowns. Running back Dane Thompkins has rushed for 1,490 yards. Braylon Knauth (59 catches, 948 yards), D’Nari Adams (39-600) and Jacob Kania (32-570) are the top three receivers.

About Lakeland: D’Marius Rucker, who has had an injury-riddled senior season, rushed for 99 yards last week for his best game of the season. Jordan Henderson should also be back this week. Joshua Smith, Keon Young and Orenthal Tinsley led the Dreadnaughts with five solo tackles last week. Smith had an interception, Young had a forced fumble and Tinsley had three tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry. Malik Morris blocked a punt, and Jack Procter and Greg Dickens each had a sack. With the running game effective and accounting for 199 yards and two touchdowns, the passing game accounted for just 43 yards, although Zander Smith threw for a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Young.

Prediction: Lakeland, 28-10.

Lake Wales' Messiah Marlow (11) and Johnqaue Richardson (4) combine to tackle Leesburg's Lavocris Patterson on Friday night at Legion Field.

Lake Wales (12-0) at Ocala Vanguard (10-2)

About Lake Wales: Brycen Levidiotis had a strong second half and finished 16 of 26 for 192 yards against Leesburg. He now has 1,735 yards on 107-for-197 passing with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. Rashad Orr rushed for 112 yards and now has 1,448 yards and 11 touchdowns for the season. Kanelius Purdy has 30 catches for 681 yards, and Gabriel Legrand has 25 catches for 438 yards. Lake Wales allowed just 87 yards of total offense in its victory over Leesburg. Lake Wales defeated Vanguard, 40-0, last year in the playoffs. In that game, Lake Wales finished with 402 yards of total offense, 150 yards passing and 252 yards rushing. Vanguard defeated Lake Wales, 19-0, in 2018 and 24-13 in 2021. The Highlanders have a 27-game winning streak.

About Vanguard: In its victory over Zephyrhills last week, Vanguard allowed 249 yards passing but only 49 yards rushing, 30 of which came on quarterback scrambles. In the regular season, Vanguard quarterback Fred Gaskin went 132-for-204 passing for 1,720 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also led the Knights with 493 yards rushing. Mitchell Brown has rushed for 472 yards. Tay’juan Leslie Farmer has 53 receptions for 591 yards. In last year’s game, Gaskin passed for just 75 yards and was intercepted twice. The Knights managed just 85 yards rushing.

Prediction: Lake Wales, 17-14.

Victory Christian (6-5) at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney (9-2)

About Victory Christian: Victory Christian is 4-2 all time vs. Cardinal Mooney. The Storm won the last meeting, 42-20 in 2020, when Cornelius Shaw rushed for 355 yards on just 12 carries with a long of 88 yards and four touchdowns. Kooper Jones, who had two big catches on a scoring drive in the third quarter last week vs. Zephyrhills Christian, injured his shoulder in the victory and his status for Friday’s game is unclear. Quarterback Jackson Benton rushed for two touchdowns.

About Cardinal Mooney: After falling to Bishop Verot, 50-14, Cardinal Mooney has won its last three games by a combined score of 183-26, including a 54-14 over Lakeland Christian last week. Cardinal Mooney did it with both rushing and passing. Carson Beach, a 1,000-yard rusher, ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 1,195 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. Quarterbacks Devin Mignery and Michael Valentino each threw for two touchdowns. Cardinal Mooney fell behind, 14-7, then outscored LCS, 47-0, the rest of the game. Cardinal Mooney’s victory over Lakeland Christian was its first playoff win since 2014 when it defeated Calvary Christian, 17-14, before losing to Clearwater Central Catholic, 14-10, the following week.

Prediction: Cardinal Mooney, 28-21.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: FHSAA football playoffs: Round 3 players to watch for Polk County