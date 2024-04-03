What to know about placing bets at 2024 Keeneland Spring Meet in Lexington

Are you heading to the 2024 Keeneland Spring Meet, which begins Friday in Lexington?

Whether you're a serious handicapper or a casual bettor, Keeneland has several wagering opportunities.

In September, Kentucky became the 38th state to legalize sports gambling, but Keeneland is not offering sports betting kiosks to its patrons.

"With the vast majority of (sports betting) handle being mobile, we feel that the brick-and-mortar location at Red Mile serves our needs right now," Jim Goodman, director of wagering development at Keeneland, told Legal Sports Report on Monday.

You still can wager in person at betting windows at the racetrack or through an online betting site.

Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington is an off-track site for wagering.

The Blue Grass Stakes, Keeneland's signature Kentucky Derby prep race, is scheduled at 5:52 p.m. Saturday.

Ten Blue Grass Stakes winners — including Strike the Gold in 1991 and Spectacular Bid in 1979 — have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Where to place your bet during 2024 Keeneland Spring Meet in Lexington