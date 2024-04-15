What to know about Phase I of Dolphins’ offseason program

The Miami Dolphins started preparations for the 2024 season Monday with the official start of their offseason program.

While the early portion of the program is voluntary, the Dolphins posted videos of players arriving at the facility to get to work, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

It’s about that time again ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/p5yOz8HGan — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 15, 2024

Now that’s how you make an entrance 😎 pic.twitter.com/tX2A5rcucq — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 15, 2024

One of the best times of the year: getting to meet all the new guys who will make the 2024 edition of the Miami Dolphins unique! New teammates, new lockers, new experiences! Let’s do something SPECIAL! 🐬🐬 — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson44) April 15, 2024

While the team is back in the building, work will be limited mostly to meetings at first. Per the terms of the NFL and NFL Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement, Phase I — which encompasses the first two weeks of the offseason program — consists of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Not until after next week’s 2024 NFL draft will the Dolphins be allowed to begin on-field workouts, although those can only be performed at a walk-through pace and cannot include live contact or offensive players lining up against defensive players.

The Dolphins’ organized team practice activities (or OTAs) will be the first time the team can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills pitting the offense against the defense, although live contact still won’t be allowed. The dates for those 10 sessions are as follows:

May 20

May 21

May 23

May 28

May 29

May 31

June 4 (mandatory minicamp)

June 5 (mandatory minicamp)

June 6 (mandatory minicamp)

The dates for the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp and the report date for training camp haven’t yet been announced.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire