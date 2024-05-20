What to know about PGA Tour’s The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth this week

The Charles Schwab Challenge begins on Monday, here’s everything fans need to know before the PGA Tour descends upon Fort Worth.

Where is the tournament?

The Tournament is held at the Colonial Country Club off Country Club Circle.

When is it?

The tournament runs from May 20-26.

How can fans buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought on the Charles Schwab Challenge’s website with pricing beginning at $50-$85 for single-day ground access. For fans looking for more access, VIP ticket options start at $325.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the tournament on ESPN+ or Peacock. ESPN+ will begin airing coverage starting on Thursday from 6:15 a.m.-3:00 p.m. to its conclusion.

Peacock will air the tournament from Thursday through Sunday.

How can fans park?

Fans can pay for parking starting at $50-$75 for a single day or $350 for the entire week at Bellaire Drive or pay $150 per day or $750 for the entire week at Country Club Circle to use the valet service. There is public parking available for $25 at Rockwood Lane.

Who is competing?

132 players are competing in the field including World’s No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler, Dallas native and 2015 U.S. Open Champion Jordan Spieth and 2013 Masters Champion Adam Scott.