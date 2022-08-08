What we know about the Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray beef

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero pulled up to the seventh annual “Zeke-End” pro-am basketball tournament over the weekend and may have found himself involved in a new beef afterward.

The event is hosted by two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, and it often features several notable players, including Thomas himself. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was also among the players that competed in Tacoma, Washington.

Banchero and Murray, who are both from Seattle, were matched up against each other and took turns handling the scoring duties for their teams. The two appeared to be having fun in the game, but the situation then escalated to the next level seemingly out of nowhere.

Things started to get a bit chippy early after Banchero made a play on the ball down in the paint. Murray fell to the ground and proceeded to get up and walk over toward Banchero. He then bumped into Banchero with the No. 1 pick seemingly unfazed by the gesture.

Paolo is so strong that he goes up for the ball and unintentionally makes Dejounte Murray bust his ass on the floor. Paolo doesn't even realize he's mad when Murray uses his strength to push Paolo back. Paolo stops his momentum, hugs him, and pats him on the belly lol. pic.twitter.com/NttfjFy1RG — WeltGawd  (@WeltGawd) August 8, 2022

The highlight of the game came when Banchero was guarding Murray on defense. Murray got Banchero up in the air and then tossed the ball off of the backboard to himself and jammed in a one-handed slam that had the crowd on its feet.

Murray was fired up the rest of the game following that jam and often took the assignment of guarding Banchero on defense. Banchero had some nice finishes over Murray, none of which were as emphatic as that one-handed slam, though.

Story continues

Paolo (@Pp_doesit) sonned him all game if it was coming this easy. https://t.co/1C6oAQDdCy pic.twitter.com/8LWitpaOxD — The Lando (@TheLando__) August 8, 2022

Once the game was over, Murray took to Instagram to post a video of his dunk on his reels. Banchero caught wind of it and then offered up a response of his own, which resulted in the two going back and forth a bit on their stories.

With the basketball world at a standstill at the height of the offseason, the apparent beef between Banchero and Murray took over social media with several fans weighing in.

We have compiled some of the best reactions to the beef situation.

Banchero responds to Murray

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray's play (via @Pp_doesit) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 8, 2022

Murray fires back at Banchero

Banchero pushes back on Murray

Social media weighs in on the supposed beef

Dejounte Murray : Paolo banchero needs to be humble Also Dejounte Murray last week Vs a 9-5 worker pic.twitter.com/yEeaVFkjUw — John (@iam_johnw) August 8, 2022

Dejounte Murray told Paolo Banchero that the NBA changed him and he didn’t even play 5 minutes of NBA basketball. — Ahmed/INeedHer.eth 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 8, 2022

Paolo Banchero and DeJounte Murray share some beef. pic.twitter.com/1WWFPcUkot — nba paint (@nba_paint) August 8, 2022

what in the Degrassi is going with Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray? — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) August 8, 2022

Dejounte Murray when the Hawks play Paolo Banchero and the Magic 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4JEZXeCTs2 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 8, 2022

6 year vet Dejounte Murray when 1st overall Paolo Banchero shows up to pro-am pic.twitter.com/ZmRaZiarw2 — Paolo Banchero Fan Club🐐🇮🇹 (@PaoloFanClub) August 8, 2022

Dejounte Murray after scoring in a pro am game vs warehouse workers and a 19 year old Paolo Banchero who hasn’t even step foot in the NBA yet pic.twitter.com/5VoXINcQeL — African Menace 🇪🇹🇺🇸 (@AfricanJokic) August 8, 2022

Paolo Banchero started all this man y’all mad at Dejounte for no reason — Atlanta Hawks Fan (@atlhawkstime11) August 8, 2022

did not have Paolo vs. Dejounte as our offseason beef matchup but ok https://t.co/ocMQfGPBHv pic.twitter.com/j4G1Ku0KJh — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 8, 2022

That response from Murray got me vexxed lol all Paolo said was stop doubling 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) August 8, 2022

Shoutout to Paolo and Dejounte for attempting to get someone to care about a Magic-Hawks regular season game. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) August 8, 2022

Dejounte Murray looking real clownish rn tbh — Ry (@JustRyCole) August 8, 2022

Dejounte Murray on Paolo Banchero: “That’s who they came to see? It’s a man’s league, he a little boy.” pic.twitter.com/3x6qMQzRmc — israel (@iohandles) August 8, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire