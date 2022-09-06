What to know from Packers’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart

The Green Bay Packers released their first “unofficial” depth chart of the 2022 regular season on Tuesday. It’s deemed unofficial because it’s not put into place by the coaching staff and is subject to change.

However, it does provide a rough guideline to what the team is thinking. Here are a few things to know:

– Elgton Jenkins is listed as the starting right tackle, confirming his most likely spot once he’s healthy and ready to return. David Bakhtiari is, of course, the No. 1 at left tackle.

– With Jenkins at right tackle, Royce Newman is the new No. 1 at right guard. He started 16 games there as a rookie.

– The top offensive line: Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Newman and Jenkins.

– The three starters at wide receivers are just as Aaron Rodgers has long expected: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins.

– Jarran Reed, Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry are the starters along the defensive line.

– Jonathan Garvin and rookie Kingsley Enagbare are the top backups behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at outside linebacker. Tipa Galeai is listed as a third-stringer.

– Keisean Nixon appears to be the No. 4 option at cornerback. Shemar Jean-Charles is listed as a third-stringer.

– Amari Rodgers is listed as the No. 1 option at both kickoff returner and punt returner. The backups are Randall Cobb and Romeo Doubs on punts, and Keisean Nixon on kickoffs.

