What to know from Packers’ training camp schedule in 2022

The Green Bay Packers officially set dates for the team’s 2022 training camp on Wednesday. This will be the team’s 77th training camp.

Here are all the important things to know from the training camp schedule:

Practices start Wednesday, July 27

Samantha Madar-USA TODAY NETWORK

The first of 12 practices open to the public will arrive on Wednesday, July 27, although times for all practices are still being determined. Rookies report for camp five days earlier, on the 22nd, while veterans are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, July 26.

Shareholders Meeting is July 25

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst

The team’s annual Shareholders Meeting is set for Monday, July 25 at Lambeau Field. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. Those who have purchased a share in the team will be sent tickets to the meeting. The Packers added over 175,000 new shareholders during last year’s stock offering. Team president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst will speak.

Family Night is Aug. 5

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The team’s annual scrimmage inside Lambeau Field, also known as

“Family Night,” is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The $10 tickets for the event will go on sale on June 29. While no longer a true scrimmage, the Packers will hold live team periods and put on a fireworks show following the on-field work.

Joint practices with Saints

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 before the two teams face off in a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 19. The competitive practices will be open to the public at Ray Nitschke Field. Times are still being determined. This will be the Packers’ third time hosting joint practices under coach Matt LaFleur.

Public practice days

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers will hold practices open to the public on the following dates:

Story continues

1. Wednesday, July 27

2. Thursday, July 28

3. Saturday, July 30

4. Monday, Aug. 1

5. Tuesday, Aug. 2

6. Thursday, Aug. 4

7. Friday, Aug. 5 (Family Night)

8. Sunday, Aug. 7

9. Monday, Aug. 8

10. Wednesday, Aug. 10

11. Tuesday, Aug. 16 (Joint practice with Saints)

12. Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Joint practice with Saints)

Dates are subject to change. Times are still being determined.

Preseason games

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Part of training camp is going to play other teams. Most established starters won’t actually play, but the exhibition games still provide the perfect opportunity for young and developing players – like quarterback Jordan Love, for instance – to get important live reps.

The Packers will play three preseason games in August:

1. Friday, Aug. 12 at San Francisco 49ers (7:30 p.m. CT)

2. Friday, Aug. 19 vs. New Orleans Saints (7:00 p.m. CT)

3. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs (7:00 p.m. CT)

Important roster deadlines

Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Throughout training camp, rosters must be trimmed around the NFL. Unlike the past, when all cuts from 90 players down to 53 players were made at the end of the training camp, now teams must hit three different deadlines.

Here are those roster deadlines:

– Tuesday, Aug. 16: Packers must be down to 85 players (5 cuts)

– Tuesday, Aug. 23: Packers must be down to 80 players (5 cuts)

– Tuesday, Aug. 30: Packers must be down to 53 players (27 cuts)

Bikes are back, St. Norbert is not

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) rides a bike Wednesday from Lambeau Field to training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field.

The long-standing tradition of players riding bikes from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field is back. Kids will be encouraged to bring bikes and offer rides before every public practice. The typical path may change based on construction around Lambeau Field. However, the Packers won’t be returning to St. Norbert College for lodging. The team will remain at Lambeau Field for training camp operations. St. Nobert had hosted the Packers every year from 1958 to 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the operation for one year, and now the college is upgrading its facilities this summer. It’s unclear if the team will return.

1

1