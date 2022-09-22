What to know from Packers’ Thursday injury report updates

The Green Bay Packers provided an update to Week 3’s injury report on Thursday. The team made seven changes, including six downgrades – making Friday’s final injury report all the more important ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First, the good news: left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. He missed Wednesday’s practice. Could this be the week he returns? Pay attention to his practice participation on Friday. The Packers still aren’t sharing publicly if he’ll play Sunday.

There’s plenty of bad news to share from Thursday’s updated report.

All the downgrades:

– DL Kenny Clark was added to the injury report and listed as limited with a groin injury.

– K Mason Crosby was added to the injury report after not participating on Thursday with an illness.

– WR Allen Lazard (ankle) went from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday.

– TE Marcedes Lewis (groin) went from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday.

– WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) went from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday.

– WR Christian Watson (hamstring) went from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) remained limited, while receiver Randall Cobb missed a second consecutive practice with an illness.

That means the Packers’ top four receivers were out on Thursday and could have uncertain playing availability for Sunday.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was confident Crosby would be fine by Sunday.

Of the nine players on the Packers’ injury report, eight are preferred starters, including six on offense.

The Buccaneers were without receiver Chris Godwin, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, receiver Julio Jones and tight end Cade Otton for the second straight day. Cornerback Carlton Davis, center Robert Hainsey and receiver Scotty Miller were upgraded to full participants. Overall, the Bucs still have 12 players on the injury report, including seven preferred starters.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire