What to know about new Packers S Tarvarius Moore

The Green Bay Packers added to the secondary on Friday, signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore.

The 2018 third-round pick has played cornerback and both safety spots over four seasons and 61 games with the 49ers. He brings speed (4.32 at pro day) and experience on special teams (over 1,000 career snaps) to Green Bay, where he’ll likely provide depth at safety and a core special teamer for Rich Bisaccia.

Niners Wire editor Kyle Madson provided a quick scouting report:

“Drafted as a free safety, but played CB his first season before moving back to safety. He was the heir apparent to Jimmie Ward at FS, but then Ward played well and got a new deal, so Moore bulked up to prepare for a strong safety job. Then he tore his Achilles in OTAs in 2021 and lost out on that gig. The big thing with him was the Super Bowl in 2019. San Francisco ran a bunch of 3-safety stuff and he played really well — intercepted Patrick Mahomes — just had a really nice outing. He’s a really good athlete whose best position is probably free safety, but he’s versatile enough to play strong or outside CB. At worst he’s a good special teams contributor.”

The Packers official site has five other things to know about Moore:

A third-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2018, Tarvarius Moore was a special-teams regular & occasional starter for the 49ers in his four seasons on the field. 5️⃣ things to know about the new #Packers safety ⤵️ https://t.co/TUyEZg1NK7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 17, 2023

