What to know about new Packers S Tarvarius Moore

1
Zach Kruse
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers added to the secondary on Friday, signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore.

The 2018 third-round pick has played cornerback and both safety spots over four seasons and 61 games with the 49ers. He brings speed (4.32 at pro day) and experience on special teams (over 1,000 career snaps) to Green Bay, where he’ll likely provide depth at safety and a core special teamer for Rich Bisaccia.

Want to know more about Moore?

Niners Wire editor Kyle Madson provided a quick scouting report:

“Drafted as a free safety, but played CB his first season before moving back to safety. He was the heir apparent to Jimmie Ward at FS, but then Ward played well and got a new deal, so Moore bulked up to prepare for a strong safety job. Then he tore his Achilles in OTAs in 2021 and lost out on that gig. The big thing with him was the Super Bowl in 2019. San Francisco ran a bunch of 3-safety stuff and he played really well — intercepted Patrick Mahomes — just had a really nice outing. He’s a really good athlete whose best position is probably free safety, but he’s versatile enough to play strong or outside CB. At worst he’s a good special teams contributor.”

The Packers official site has five other things to know about Moore:

Breaking down every move involving the Packers in free agency

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

