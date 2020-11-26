What to know from Packers’ lengthy first injury report of Week12
The Green Bay Packers listed 21 players on the team’s first injury report of Week 12.
Here’s what to know from Wednesday’s injury report:
– Of the 21 players listed, five were full participants and another 13 were limited.
– Center Corey Linsley, who left Sunday’s loss in Indianapolis, was a limited participant.
– Receiver Davante Adams (ankle) was limited. He played the entire game against the Colts.
– Cornerback Kevin King is no longer on the injury report.
– Running back/returner Tyler Ervin returned to practice in a limited capacity. He’s dealing with a rib injury.
– Cornerback Josh Jackson is in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice Wednesday.
– Two starters were new additions: Cornerback Chandon Sullivan was limited with a rib injury, and guard Lucas Patrick was limited with a toe injury.
– Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe) and linebacker James Burgess (hamstring) both didn’t practice. They were placed on injured reserve later on Wednesday.
– The Bears were without Nick Foles (hip, did not participate) but had Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder, full participation) at Wednesday’s practice.