What to know about Packers’ international game in Brazil in 2024

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2024 regular season with an international game in Brazil.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers’ Week 1 trip:

Where is the game?

Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. This will be the first-ever regular season NFL game in South America. São Paulo is the most populous city in Brazil, the most populous country in South America. The stadium is home of Sport Club Corinthians, a professional soccer team in the highest tier of Brazilian soccer. It hosted six games in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 10 games in 2016 Olympic Games. The arena has a seating capacity of roughly 47,000 but can be expanded to over 60,000.

Who will the Packers play?

The Philadelphia Eagles, who finished 11-6 and made the playoffs in the NFC last season. Nick Sirianni’s team has made the playoffs each of the last three seasons, including as the NFC East champion in 2022. The Eagles started 10-1 last season but lost six of their final seven games, including a wild card round loss to the Buccaneers. Center Jason Kelce retired, running back DeAndre Swift left for the Bears and edge rusher Hasson Reddick was traded to the Jets, but the Eagles added running back Saquan Barkley and edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency.

When is the game?

Friday, Sept. 6, or one day after the NFL regular season opens. The time of kickoff is TBD, but it is expected to be a primetime night game. More details will be known when the full schedule is released in the coming weeks.

Who will broadcast the game?

The game will be shown normally in local markets in Green Bay and Philadelphia. For everyone else, the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock via NBC. Plans start at $5.99/month.

Is this a home or road game for the Packers?

This is a designated road game for the Packers. The Eagles are the home team. As a result, the Packers will play nine home games, seven true road games and one neutral site game in 2024. Green Bay will also avoid playing the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Why in Brazil?

The NFL is attempting to expand the game of Amercian football internationally. The league believes Brazil has 35 million or more NFL fans, and the Packers are one of the most popular teams in the country. The NFL will also hold games in the United Kingdom and Germany in 2024.

Why in Week 1?

Having an international game to open the season might be easier on teams than during the middle of the season. Teams get a week off between the final preseason game and the start of the regular season, and the Week 1 showdown in Brazil will be played on a Friday night. Both the Packers and Eagles will have ample time for travel and adjustment on both sides of the trip. Expect the Packers and Eagles to have home games in Week 2.

Is this the Packers’ first international game?

No, the Packers played in London during the 2022 regular season, marking the team’s first international regular season game. Matt LaFleur’s team lost to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Green Bay also previously played preseason games in Winnipeg, Tokyo and Toronto.

