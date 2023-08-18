What to know from Packers GM Brian Gutekunst’s post-joint practices press conference

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with the assembled media at Lambeau Field for 18 minutes on Friday. His team just finished up joint practices with the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday and will have a preseason game against Bill Belichick’s team on Saturday night.

Here are the important things to know from Gutekunst’s appearance:

— Said Saturday night’s preseason game against the Patriots is another “big step” in Jordan Love’s development, strongly suggesting he will play.

— Impressed with Love’s command, poise, confidence. “Very excited for him.”

— De’Vondre Campbell missed both practices with an ankle injury but the Packers don’t think the issue is a long-term problem.

— On joint practices: Important to see how his team stacks up.

— On the rookies: “They’ve done a really nice job.” More opportunities this year for young players, and they are taking advantage. Need to stack success during the hardest part of training camp.

— On rookie Jayden Reed: “Very polished player.” Said the Packers loved his contested catch ability, versatility to play outside and in the slot, return ability, yards after catch ability.

— Said ups and downs for rookie Anders Carlson are “typical” for a rookie kicker. Preaches patience, notes patience Ted Thompson showed in Mason Crosby through ups and downs. Also said Carlson needs to get issues fixed and start showing more consistency.

— Not interested in competition for Carlson at kicker yet.

— Called Tyler Davis a “big loss.” Looking for someone to fill that role.

— On Austin Allen: Great size, more of an inline blocker. He’s done a nice job in camp. Will get a chance to fill Davis’ role at tight end/special teams.

— On why will Love play Saturday: Important for Packers offense to play together. Need to develop instincts, young guys seeing things for the first time. Learning to play with each other. “I think it’s necessary.”

— On David Bakhtiari trade rumors: “We’re not going to trade David…that’s not going to happen.”

— Bakhtiari practice schedule: He’s a “pro’s pro.” Said it’s not ideal but Bakhtiari is a veteran. “He’s seen a lot.” He knows what to do to get ready to play. “We feel pretty good about where he’s at.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire