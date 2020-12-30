What to know from Packers’ first injury report of Week 17

The Green Bay Packers released their first injury report of Week 17 on Wednesday. The report included 13 players.

The team held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so participation reports are nothing more than an estimation. The Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Injury designations will be provided on Friday.

Here’s what to know from the injury report on Wednesday:

– Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is in concussion protocol and didn’t practice on Wednesday.

– Running back Jamaal Williams returned to practice as a limited participant. He missed Sunday night’s win over the Tennessee Titans with a quad injury.

– Tight end Jace Sternberger returned as a limited participant. He hasn’t played since suffering a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 6.

– Offensive tackle Rick Wagner did not participate on Wednesday. He injured his knee against the Titans.

– Safety Will Redmond practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday. He missed last week with a concussion.

– Safety Adrian Amos has a new ankle injury, but he was a full participant on Wednesday. Same goes for safety Darnell Savage, who has a new finger injury.

– The Bears did not have starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) or Buster Skrine (concussion) at practice on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was out with an illness. Safety Deon Bush was also absent due to a foot injury.

