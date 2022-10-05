What to know from Packers’ first injury report of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 5 on Wednesday. The Packers are preparing to play the New York Giants on Sunday in London.

A final injury report with injury designations will arrive on Friday.

Here’s what to know from the first injury report:

– Safety Adrian Amos is in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice Wednesday. He was the lone non-participant. He’ll need to work through the protocol by Sunday to play against the Giants.

– Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who didn’t play Sunday with a groin injury, was limited. His status is worth watching as the week progressing. Last week, he was unavailable on Thursday.

– The Packers added Amos, center Josh Myers (foot), rookie defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadricep) and rookie safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) to the injury report. Myers, Wyatt and Carpenter were limited on Wednesday.

– Left tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Allen Lazard and right tackle Elgton Jenkins were limited with previous injuries.

– The Packers removed tight end Marcedes Lewis, running back AJ Dillon, receiver Christian Watson and outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin were removed from the injury report entering Week 5.

– The Giants have a staggering 14 players on their opening injury list, including seven players unable to practice Wednesday. Among the non-participants: defensive back Julian Love, receiver Kenny Golladay, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones practiced in a limited capacity.

List

Packers highest-graded players at PFF through 4 games in 2022

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire