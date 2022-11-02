What to know from Packers’ first injury report of Week 9

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 9 on Wednesday. The team will release two more injury reports, including a final injury report on Friday with official injury designations before Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions.

Here’s everything to know from the first injury report:

– Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for the first time since injuring his thumb in London, practiced on a Wednesday. He was officially limited.

– Receiver Allen Lazard returned to practice. He missed last week with a shoulder injury. While limited, his return on Wednesday should be a good sign in terms of his potential availability for Sunday.

– Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) didn’t participate. He played every snap last week in Buffalo, but he’s a day to day player at this point.

– Linebacker De’Vonde Campbell was not available on Wednesday. He injured his knee in Buffalo and should probably be considered unlikely to play Sunday in Detroit.

– Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot) also missed practice. Coach Matt LaFleur said he got stepped on in practice last week and felt lingering pain before Sunday’s showdown in Buffalo.

– Receiver Christian Watson did not practice. He suffered a concussion in Buffalo. He’ll have to pass through the league’s protocol before he’s eligible to play again.

– The Packers added Preston Smith to the injury report with shoulder and neck injuries. He was limited on Wednesday.

– Running back A.J. Dillon, who got tackled in an awkward fashion on Sunday, was not on the injury report.

– Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles did not practice because of an ankle injury. He could miss a second-straight game this week.

– Outside linebacker Rashan Gary appears to be over his toe injury. He’s no longer listed.

– Receiver Sammy Watkins is also off the injury report. He’s played each of the last two games without issue in terms of his previous hamstring injury.

Packers injury report, Wednesday

Limited: QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb), OLB Preston Smith (neck/shoulder), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

Did not participate: OT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), WR Christian Watson (concussion)

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire