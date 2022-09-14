Here’s what to know from Packers’ first injury report of Week 2

The Green Bay Packers listed only four players that were limited or non-participants on the first injury report of Week 2 released on Wednesday.

Offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) and receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) were all limited, while starting left guard Jon Runyan Jr. did not participate while in concussion protocol.

Everyone else was either a full participant or not on the injury report.

Rookie linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder), who both left Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, were full participants to open the week, suggesting both should be available to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful that Walker – who impressed in his NFL debut – would be good to go by Sunday.

Bakhtiari and Jenkins are still limited and have unknown statuses for Week 2. Lazard finally returned to practice on Wednesday after missing Week 1 and could make his season debut on Sunday.

The Packers removed tight end Robert Tonyan, kicker Mason Crosby, safety Darnell Savage, linebacker Tipa Galeai, safety Dallin Leavitt, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and receiver Christian Watson from the injury report. All eight players were on the report in Week 1 but played against the Vikings with no limitations or setbacks.

Full participants: Offensive lineman Jake Hanson (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder)

Limited participants: Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle)

Did not participate: Offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. (concussion)

The Bears listed rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder) as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire